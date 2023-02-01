Martha Stewart Stars in Ultra-Cringe Pfizer Vaccine Ad

Because the vax is set to hit the consumer market and the government will no longer fully subsidize the multinational corporation’s profits, it’s time to move some “safe and effective” product into the private sector.

To that end, Pfizer produced a bizarre TV ad featuring, fittingly, convicted felon Martha Stewart.

The ad opens in a kitchen with Martha sharpening a samurai sword. “You know that unwelcome guest everyone wishes would just leave already? That’s COVID-19,” she says.

“That’s why I got the new, updated booster designed to help protect against recent omicron variants,” she continues as she points the sword menacingly at the viewer. For unexplained reasons, she then slices a pineapple on the counter with her sword before revealing a sexy band-aid over her injection site boo-boo. Ostensibly there’s some symbolic intent in the plot, but it looks like nonsense.

“Got booster?” the commercial closes, apparently in allusion to the iconic Got Milk? commercials of yesteryear.

Take note of the lawyerly weasel phrasing: “designed… to protect” instead of “proven to protect” and “help protect” instead of “protect.” Before the Animal Farm pigs repainted the barn, “vaccines” used to be fully sterilizing bits of dead virus that reliably produced immunity to the targeted pathogen at nearly perfect rates. Pfizer’s non-sterilizing mRNA shot is totally different with a novel mechanism of action, which is why the social engineers simply changed the definition of “vaccine.”

PJ Media’s crack editorial staff frowns upon ill wishes of physical harm to anyone, so I’m not allowed to openly pray for Martha Stewart or her close family to get wrecked by their 17th mRNA booster in a wave of sweet karma. That would be uncouth.

Let us hope Martha sleeps well at night on the pile of blood money she collected for her performance — which, incidentally, with a net worth north of $400 million, she didn’t even need. She is now complicit in promoting, potentially, one of the deadliest pharmaceutical products in world history.