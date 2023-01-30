Rhode Island Public School Literally Fundraises for Human Smugglers

To the unfamiliar eye uninitiated in the ways of neoliberalism, this might seem like farcical hyperbole. Surely, public school administrators aren’t “literally fundraising for human smugglers,” right? That’s probably just clickbait.

Alas, the headline is all too reflective of reality, and this is fully what we should expect from America’s institutions of public trust in 2023.

Via New York Post:

A Rhode Island school encouraged teachers to donate money to help pay off a cartel “coyote” who brought one of its students to the US, according to leaked emails. Emails shared to Twitter on Friday showed Mount Pleasant High School Assistant Principal Stefani Harvey asking her colleagues to give money to help an unnamed student pay off a $5,000 debt to the cartel member. The assistant principal said that the boy was $2,000 short of his goal at the time the email was sent. “We have a student who came to America with ‘Coyote’ which is a group that helps people,” Harvey wrote in the email. “This group gives you a time frame to make a payment of $5000 dollars to those, who bring them to the states.”

To summarize, public schools are using public resources to fundraise for illicit human smuggling on behalf of a non-citizen whose parents broke the law to import him without permission to become a public burden.

Related: Biden-trafficked Minors Provide Child Labor to U.S. Factories

This is the classic stuff of anarcho-tyranny — a contradictory political environment in which the favored classes (in this case, illegal immigrants and public school personnel) are permitted to run roughshod over rule of law while the disfavored classes (“domestic terrorist white supremacists”) are sent to the gulag for meandering without official permission through the capitol, even in cases involving no property destruction or violence.