On the Gas Stove War, Corporate State Gaslighting, and the Digital Social Control Grid

Citing a peer-reviewed study, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, the corporate media wing of the technocracy embarked on a jihad against the latest modern appliance that supports decent living standards: gas stoves.

Via CNN:

A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, a source of indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma. Richard Trumka Jr., a US Consumer Product Safety commissioner, set off a firestorm this week by saying… that gas stoves posed a “hidden hazard” and suggested the agency could ban them. Trumka confirmed to CNN that “everything’s on the table” when it comes to gas stoves, but stressed that any ban would apply only to new gas stoves, not existing ones.

The problem, which of course goes unmentioned in the propaganda, is that the study purportedly showing a casual link between natural gas from gas stoves and childhood asthma was conducted by an NGO called RMI, “working to accelerate the clean energy transition” to zero carbon emissions. That’s an obvious conflict of interest, but it serves the official narrative, so it goes unaddressed, much less unpunished.

Let’s cut through the noise: what this is about is control – pure, sweet, total control.

The fatal flaw in the gas stove infrastructure is that it’s a tool that, provided you have gas to burn, can be turned on and off remotely at will by the individual owner.

Electric stoves, on the other hand, the convenient alternative offered by the corporate state, depend on a grid-supplied power source. When the lights inevitably go out in the future – for instance, if you criticize the WEF overlords on social media – well, there go the means to feed your family, at least with anything not raw or processed.

You are then completely helpless with no real option for survival other than compliance and begging for scraps.

The anti-gas stove jihad is in its infancy. Moving forward, the regulatory agencies will incrementally phase them out. First, there will be “voluntary” subsidies for manufacturers to produce electric instead of gas stoves, which they will take because they are driven to maximize profit. Then new regulations will prevent the sale of new gas stoves at all. Further down the road, the informal sale of legacy gas stoves still in circulation will also be banned. Then their possession altogether will become criminal.

Ditto with gas-powered cars, incandescent light bulbs, unapproved food products like meat, etc. – basically, any material you enjoy having that improves your quality of life.