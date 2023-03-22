They're Going to Arrest Former President Trump. Now What?

If you haven’t yet come to terms with the fact that vile, power-abusing, Left-wing goblins are going to arrest former President Donald Trump, you’ve got your head in the sand. These people are unprincipled cage fighters animated by their seething lust to destroy Orange Man Bad. Our upper-echelon law enforcement has been transformed into an iron fist, and we’ve taken unprecedented blow after unprecedented blow for years now — presidential candidate Trump wiretapped, the Russia Hoax, two impeachments on the flimsiest of grounds, FBI raids of conservative journalists and political enemies (especially those in Trump’s orbit, including his attorneys Michael Cohen and Rudy Giuliani), and the reprehensible raid of the Trump family’s beloved home. Why on earth would you think these people will stop there?

Did you imagine partisan Leftists conducted all these endless trumped-up malicious prosecutions for fun? While that is undoubtedly part of it, there is an all-out race in progress to be the Historic™ first prosecutor to hack off that orange scalp with its infuriating in-your-face golden hairstyle. The mad dash is on! Who will take that victory lap? Who will be the champion to bring the Party the coveted optics of a Trumpian perp walk and mugshot? Who will be the toast of the elite, with access-for-life to the best parties, jaunts, and boondoggles? Who will rake in all those fat book, Netflix, academic, and corporate appearance deals? Whose name will make it into the history books?

Attorney General Merrick Garland took an early lead with his Mar-a-Lago panty raid, but he got derailed when Biden turned out to have a few classified documents of his own lying around from his days in the Obama White House. New York AG Letitia James wimped out on her criminal case, instead settling for harassing the Trump family with lower-standard-of-proof civil charges. Fulton County, Ga., DA Fani Willis pulled ahead with her grand jury report that’s already faltering because the foreman turned out to be a flake of the first order. And now, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has jumped into the lead with motions and leaks indicating he may be ready to pull the trigger on his ludicrous campaign finance violation case, or whatever he’s calling it.

At any rate, something that has always been unimaginable in the United States of America is now pretty much guaranteed: there will be an indictment of a former president.

But remember — they impeached President Trump twice. Impeachment is a Congressional indictment, so this isn’t exactly a new concept to the Left. And once Trump is indicted, why would they stop there? The next step is to swear out an arrest warrant. At the very least, the former president will need to turn himself in (unless he wants to avoid New York State for the rest of his life), which will produce the coveted mugshot. But Leftist AGs these days favor pre-dawn raids, so perhaps someone will go for the ultimate win of frog-marching Trump in his underwear, his combover flying in the breeze as select tipped-off media film away.

Recommended: Of Course Donald Trump Could Be Charged at Any Moment by an Unethical, Spiteful Prosecutor

Whatever the circumstances, we need to be ready for it when it happens. But what’s a patriotic American to do when his or her beloved country devolves into Stalinism? Here are some recommendations to channel your righteous feelings into healthy and productive actions.

Don’t take the bait.

If and when Leftist goblins arrest former president Trump, here’s the first thing to which we must all commit: We will not erupt into violence. They want you to compromise yourself so they can launch J6 2.0 and roll up patriots who might cause them trouble. Protest peacefully, sure — make your voice heard. But avoid trouble like the plague.

If the anti-American forces were ever to succeed in goading the United States into a civil war, we’re over and done. You may as well start brushing up on your Mandarin now if you think a hot civil war will work out well for us. There are still ways to get out of this mess without breaking the emergency glass just yet.

Refrain from watching the Leftist media or visiting Leftist social media.

The goblins will be working the situation as hard as possible to humiliate the man they hate more than anything in the world — and demoralize you — and they’ll be smug and hateful to a sickening degree. Channel Jesus when He said, “Forgive them, for they know not what they do.” If He could let it slide, we can, too.

Recognize that this is a trash legal action.

Remember that the indictment and arrest are as meaningless as every other partisan lawfare initiative to which the goblins have subjected Trump. Rather than let vile leftists cost you one moment of sleep, laugh in their faces, and channel former president Ronald Reagan when he deployed his great quip: There you go again.

Settle in for a long slog.

An arrest will be just the beginning. If the charade proceeds to a trial, it could drag on for years. And they will milk it as hard as they can for media value and to sap Trump’s resources and ability to harm their agenda. Who knows? If the Leftists try Trump in a place like New York City or Washington, D.C., they might even get a conviction out of it. Maybe he’ll wind up in prison.

So what?

As my PJ Media colleague Greg Byrnes points out, Trump can still run for president, be reelected, and govern the country anyway. Business Insider agrees, citing multiple legal scholars.

Yes, it will be terribly unfair. Yes, a great man who has done nothing more than put America first will be unjustly persecuted. I really hope I’m wrong.

But if I’m right — if the Left continues to indulge its unslakable thirst for abusing power and persecuting Donald Trump — then we should be prepared to see an unabated cavalcade of tragic norm-shredding. Let’s stop being gobsmacked by it. Take a step back, recognize that what we’re seeing is a group of people helplessly caught up in the throes of obsessive hatred, and understand that their works are trash. Then, let’s do everything we can to support target-in-chief Donald Trump, rescue America, and set things right. Let’s keep moving toward the exit from this disastrous phase of American history.

Take positive actions.

Here are positive actions you can take to help move the country in the right direction:

Support election integrity by volunteering to work in your local elections. Become one of the people who create election integrity.

Inform yourself and vote in every election, even if it’s just for dogcatcher.

Better yet, run for office. Political leadership, like the jury system, only works when good people get involved. If not you, who?

Pressure your state and U.S. representatives to do the right thing and support legislation to clean up politicization and corruption.

Donate, volunteer, and support organizations of all sorts that fight the scourge of Leftism.

Support sane, uncorrupted journalism like PJ Media. Like most media in Biden’s lousy economy, we are no longer able to survive on advertising income alone; VIP memberships have become our lifeblood. Please consider becoming a PJ Media VIP. You’ll get an ad-free experience (ads aren’t even keeping us afloat anymore, so why are you still looking at them?!). You’ll also enjoy camaraderie with like-minded folks in the members-only comment section and live chats, plus you’ll unlock exclusive content. Click here and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your annual VIP membership. That works out to less than a dollar a week for you, but it means the world to us at PJ Media. Thank you so much for your support!

Note: This article is an updated adaptation of an article that was previously posted on PJ Media.