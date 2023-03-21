Of Course Donald Trump Could Be Charged at Any Moment by an Unethical, Spiteful Prosecutor

Emergency fences surround the Capitol in Washington, D.C., and around the Manhattan buildings where a grand jury will likely bring a charge against Donald Trump. He could be indicted at any time. No one said it was legally or morally right. But it could happen because that’s how the grand jury system is set up.

Capitol Hill’s police force is preparing for protests ahead of the potential indictment of Donald Trump. The preparations are in line with their planning for other protests.https://t.co/oFa2xYI1bI — Congress Minutes (@politicongress) March 20, 2023

By this time next week, former President Donald Trump could end up fingerprinted, perp-walked, and starring in his own mug shot. His mugshot would be on a t-shirt selling for $30 in Times Square. They’d sit right next to the “Let’s Go Brandon” foam fingers. And the organized Left would have gotten their man. Finally, after years of trying to pin something on Trump, an actual charge would have been referred! It’s their fondest hope that is likely to come true because an indictment is entirely probable. There’s a reason why there’s a cliché about being able to indict a ham sandwich in a grand jury. It’s that easy.

A grand jury is a one-sided ecosphere. The space is intended for prosecutors to bring charges in secret, which is so secretive that we know about it. The grand jury is a select group of far-Left New York City dwellers steeped in the media’s constant barrage of false stories about the former president. It brings to mind Naomi Wolf’s recent apology when she concluded with the requisite both-sides-ism, “I don’t like President Trump (Do I not? Who knows? I have been lied to about him so much for so long, I can‘t tell whether my instinctive aversion is simply the habituated residue of years of being on the receiving end of lies).”

In New York, Trump used to be The Man. When he ran for office as a Republican, he became a political target of destruction. Now the Left is targeting Trump in a courtroom. Again.

Inside a grand jury, prosecutors — and only prosecutors — tell the story about why they seek charges against a target. It’s like the January 6 Committee, complete with all the perfidy and stupidity — we never watched all the video — without the public Hollywood production value.

In a grand jury, there can be but one conclusion. Jurors are told only one side of a story. There’s no evidence presented to demonstrate a target’s innocence, an alibi, or an explanation for why the charges are absurd. No one defends the target or explains why what prosecutors seek to do makes sense. Prosecutors explain how the facts match the legal theory they just made up, as in this case.

It must be said that the jurors can choose not to indict. It rarely happens. And it won’t happen with the people who have been hypnotized by the anti-Trump psyop run by spooks, government bureaucrats, political appointees, and their media handmaidens for years.

In a letter sent to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the House Judiciary, Oversight, and Administration Committee Chairs, Jim Jordan, James Comer, and Bryan Steil asked him to come to Washington to explain his novel legal theory that Trump gave himself a campaign donation by giving Stormy Daniels $130,000 in exchange for her signing a non-disclosure agreement. The grand jury will never be told that bootstrapping this silliness to a federal elections infraction has already been laughed out of polite society, including by the feds. And that’s saying something considering that the feds were responsible for most fake news about Donald Trump.

The grand jury will never know, however.

The Committees demand communications, testimony, and records to determine if Bragg’s paymaster George Soros and the Biden Administration had a hand in attempting to rid Joe Biden of his 2024 presidential opponent in this Banana Republic of America.

Issue that matters. Weaponization of our government against political opponents. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 20, 2023

The letter correctly accused the DA of engaging “in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority: the indictment of a former President of the United States and current declared candidate for that office.” It continues with the obvious effort by the Left to conjure up anyway to get Trump. “This indictment comes after years of your office searching for a basis—any basis—on which to bring charges, ultimately settling on a novel legal theory untested anywhere in the country and one that federal authorities declined to pursue,” the letter states.

DA Bragg vowed to “get Trump” when he ran for office and has spent the majority of his tenure in office reducing felonies to misdemeanors and letting violent criminals back out onto the streets. With the Trump prosecution, he is doing the opposite exclusively for political reasons.

And now he will get a grand jury to do his dirty work.