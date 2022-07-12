There's No Way Joe Biden Survives This: Democrats Must Jettison Him BEFORE Midterm Season Heats Up

As the Hunter Biden story continues to explode in scandal and scope, it’s becoming impossible to hide. Even if Fake News and Big Tech keep up their efforts to suppress it, it’s so vast and egregious that it’s going to erupt into a campaign issue in the fall — and Democrats can’t have that.

I previously predicted that party handlers would keep Biden in place until after the midterm elections, then use him as a sop for all the Democrat’s failure vibes before jettisoning him ahead of the 2024 election season. But now, I don’t think they can wait that long: Hunter’s laptop and iPhone disaster is ballooning out of control.

Ordinarily, we on the right would disregard a story like Hunter Biden’s leaked videos and communications because it’s too perfect. It’s got everything: hookers, drugs, dysfunction, and massive Biden family corruption straight up to the top. It validates everything the right has been saying so perfectly, it simply has to be fake. But, no: it’s real.

Besides being the juiciest trove of First Family dirt ever imagined, the scandal involves actionable evidence of crime, corruption, and compromise of the sitting President. Thus, Biden’s tenancy in the White House cannot stand, and there’s no way Democrats are going to leave him in office until Republicans gain control of the Congressional committees — impeachment and removal would be the least of their problems at that point. Their party’s reputation would be in the toilet for a generation.

Democrats are going to have to make their move before then, because picture campaign ads like this running in all the major markets this fall:

Republican candidate looking into the camera: “Hi, I’m Jane Smith, and I’m asking for your vote so I can help Congress investigate Biden family corruption.” Cut to montage of Joe Biden denying he ever talked about business with his son, Hunter. Cut to screen of Joe Biden’s recorded voicemail to Hunter, with the president’s voice saying he wants to talk about one of his son’s shady deals, and how he thinks Hunter is all clear to get away with it.

NEW: In 2018, Joe Biden left a voicemail for Hunter saying he wanted to talk to him about a New York Times report on Hunter’s business deals in China. Biden repeatedly said he “never discussed” business with Hunter. pic.twitter.com/7r9VatHUoH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 27, 2022

Republican candidates could mention hits like “HB holds 10% for the Big Guy,” the 2013 father and son trip on Airforce 2 to China to meet Hunter’s business associates, and the over $30 million Hunter collected from CCP-affiliated energy executives. And if candidates want to gild the lily, they could even throw in a montage of blurred-out Hunter home movies.

The message would get out in paid ads as well as debates, and people who had never heard about the laptop or Biden family corruption would get red-pilled from coast to coast. And Big Left would be powerless to stop it.

There’s no way they can allow this scenario to play out. And so, I want to be the first to predict that the party will remove Joe Biden from office before primary season is complete.

All that remains for them to decide is how to do it. I’m sure the Democrats would love nothing more than if a “white supremacist” assassinated the senescent codger, giving the party the opportunity for righteous anger, a murdered public servant lying in state, complete media control, and a huge sympathy boost. (NOTE: THIS IS NOT A CALL FOR VIOLENCE AGAINST THE PRESIDENT. SECRET SERVICE TAKE NOTE. I actually want Biden to remain alive and in office, so Republicans can impeach him, then investigate, subpoena, harass, raid, and colonoscopize him and his family and associates, like Democrats are still doing to Trump.)

It’s more likely that Biden will announce he has been stricken with a serious ailment and must step down. Big Left would then be able to elevate the Historic™ First-Ever Black! Woman! President! They would monopolize the media (and incidentally bury Hunter’s scandals), hopefully pull some black and female voters back into the fold, and go into the midterms home stretch in a more positive position.

I think that’s the best they can hope to do at this point. I wanted to get my prediction out there early. If I’m right, you owe me a drink.