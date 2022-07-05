Ivy League R.I. State Senator Twerks Upside-Down for Votes

A Rhode Island state senator has posted a video of herself in a bikini, standing on her head while twerking, to promote her campaign for reelection.

The super-tacky video was released on Twitter by the mighty Libs of TikTok, an account that regularly exposes far-left sexual lunacy. In it, Mack stands in a bikini on a beach for a second. The video abruptly cuts to the state senator standing on her head with her backside facing the camera, cheeks jiggling as she twerks for five seconds. Then Mack’s smiling face fills the screen. “Vote Senator Mack,” she intones. Here is the tweet, watch it if you like — you’ve been warned:

Rhode Island State Senator Tiara Mack (D) made this video encouraging people to vote for her. She also sponsored a bill for teaching kids “queer inclusive, pleasure-based sex ed” pic.twitter.com/835n4jS8LS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 5, 2022

Tiara Mack is very pleased with herself. She wants you to know that she is black, queer, the youngest black state senator in Rhode Island, an Ivy League graduate (Mack earned a BA from Brown University in 2016), and a state champ rugby player.

*checks mantle* Yup. Still an Ivy League graduate and sitting state senator✨🍑💃🏽 https://t.co/wPTB34vvo4 — Tiara Mack (@MackDistrict6) July 5, 2022

Mack was raised in the Southeast and relocated to Providence, R.I., to attend Brown. To the state’s great detriment, she chose to remain there after graduation. Starting as an undergrad, Mack worked as a sex-ed teacher. In 2020, she primaried and beat the incumbent sitting Democrat senator and won the seat to represent R.I. District 6, which includes the capital city of Providence. The R.I. state senate is currently comprised of 33 Democrats and five Republicans.

In February 2022, Sen. Mack introduced a grooming bill in the state upper chamber. The bill stipulates that sex-ed instruction, beginning in grade 6, “shall be appropriate for students of all races, genders, sexual orientations, ethnic and cultural backgrounds, and shall affirmatively recognize pleasure based sexual relations, different sexual orientations and be inclusive of same-sex relationships in discussions and examples. In addition, comprehensive course instruction shall include gender, gender expression, gender identity, and the harm of negative gender stereotypes.” (The bill has been stalled in committee since April 27.)

Women, especially black women, reacted to Mack’s vulgar video with dismay, but the cheeky senator was undaunted.

Rhode Island’s Democrat primary is on September 13, and Election Day is November 8. It would be great if there were still enough decent, sane people in District 6 to oust Mack, but as of this writing, she seems to be running unopposed.

At any rate, if you come across any of the rapidly proliferating memes featuring Sen. Mack doing her thing, at least now you’ll know the back story.