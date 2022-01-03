Hard Left Already Plotting 2024 Primary Challenge Against Biden

The lunatic wing of the Democrat Party is already looking to challenge President Joe Biden in 2024, per Politico.

“Will there be a progressive challenger? Yes,” former Bernie Sanders campaign manager Jeff Weaver told the outlet.

Chatter about a challenge from Biden’s left flank suddenly erupted in recent days, likely because Sen. Joe Manchin killed the president’s social welfare bill two weeks ago.

Related: Democrats’ Colossal Failures Set Up a 2022 Reckoning

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s former Communications Director went further, claiming Biden is “deeply unpopular. He’s old as sh*t. He’s largely been ineffective, unless we’re counting judges or whatever the hell inside-baseball scorecard we’re using. And I think he’ll probably get demolished in the midterms.”

It remains ironic how the socialists are never satisfied, even as Biden ruined his presidency’s first year by buying into that “next-FDR” balderdash despite an evenly-split Congress and a voter mandate for moderation, not extremism. But leftists and co-President Ron Klain bullied Biden all year into embracing their unpopular agenda, despite clearly not having the votes.

“I don’t think you could ask for a more progressive left-wing president than Joe Biden,” Former Rep. Sean Duffy said Monday on Fox News. “Joe Biden has been the president of the left, so it’s interesting that the left would want to challenge him.”

'As president, when Mr. Biden dozes off, loses his place, mispronounces some foreign name, or drones on with long, boring stories, it provokes speculation about his mental capacity. In the Senate, all these things make you one of the boys. https://t.co/eBo7cl15cK via @WSJOpinion — Bill McGurn (@wjmcgurn) December 28, 2021

Now progressives want to replace Biden with a radical. How will that improve their ability to pass legislation, especially after Republicans take back the U.S. House and perhaps the U.S. Senate?

The last Democrat presidential primary fight was in 1979 (Ted Kennedy, a party leader with a national following, still lost) but 43 years ago, Democrats controlled the Senate 58-42. Two years later, Republicans obliterated them and suddenly had a 56-43 advantage. I guess the Sanders wing wants to keep losing.

Politico:

“Left-wing operatives and activists agree that if Biden declines to run for reelection, a more fulsome list of progressive candidates will consider a campaign, possibly including “Squad” members Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.). California Reps. Khanna and Katie Porter, Warren, former presidential candidate Julián Castro and Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) also draw mention. If liberals fare well in next year’s midterms, that could also have an impact in shaping the 2024 field, particularly if the election goes as badly as expected for the party as a whole.”

These are all noxious blue state radicals, and only Merkley has even a statewide constituency — a state Biden won by 16 points — while the rest are from the insular fringe of the party.

No House member has won a presidential election since 1880.

Politico also mentioned blatherskites like failed congressional candidate Nina Turner and failed presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, then reported that “progressives do not expect prospective candidates on the left to stand down if Biden decides not to run again and passes the baton to his veep.”

For Our VIP Subscribers: Exit Polls From Virginia Show Why Radical Democrats Are Delusional

Hilarity — Biden mistakenly picked the embarrassingly unqualified Harris to pander to the diversity-over-competence fools, and now they’re looking to challenge the clueless Californian, even if Biden bows out?

We already knew that Biden’s CDC took its cues from Dem special interest groups, and now Fauci is basically conceding that under Biden, “pushback” from the left on twitter matters more than what the science says. How is this anything other than putting politics over science? https://t.co/GI8njIazUV — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) January 2, 2022

As I wrote Friday, Biden should dump the hateful, tone-deaf wokesters who care nothing about America and instead work with centrists and Republicans to get things accomplished.

But is Team Biden is capable of common sense?