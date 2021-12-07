Matthew Dowd Has Already Quit the Race for Texas Lieutenant Governor

If you chose the “under 10 weeks” option in how long Matthew Dowd’s campaign for Texas lieutenant governor might last, you win.

Important news. I am ending my campaign for Lt. Governor of Texas. Now that the race is emerging in a more diverse way, I have made the decision from a place of integrity to step back. see attached release. pic.twitter.com/SOl8ZJJFnz — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) December 7, 2021

It is ironic to hear woke garbage from a man whose Twitter rantings are notoriously offensive and bigoted, including his insults to grieving women.

A former ABC commentator and erstwhile Republican strategist who moved left many years ago, Dowd’s rationale seems to be that white male Christian candidates should make room for more “diversity” in government. Texas, one of the most diverse states in America — on race, gender, and ideology — had female nominees for several statewide races the last few years, including 2020 and 2022.

“We as white male Christians should do what real leadership demands and practice a level of humility which demonstrates strength by stepping back from the center of the room and begin to give up our seats at the table,” Dowd said years before in a notorious and heavily mocked column.

In his Tuesday statement, Dowd said that when he began his campaign, only white men were in the race. But now that’s changed.

“A diverse field is now emerging in the Democratic primary for this office,” Dowd said in his announcement. “I do not want to be the one who stands in the way of the greater diversity we need in politics.”

State Rep. Michelle Beckley, who also is in the race, along with Texas Democratic Party Chair Carla Brailey, who will soon enter, applauded Dowd in the most transparent way possible.

“I appreciate Matthew Dowd’s willingness to step back and allow women to compete for this seat,” Beckley shamelessly tweeted. “Women have been underrepresented in politics for too long. The Democratic Party is a diverse party and a party that supports the goals and aspirations of women, and in stepping back, Dowd is showing his respect for voters.”

Another candidate, Mike Collier, said he was “thankful for all that Matthew Dowd has done to demonstrate to the nation the importance of defeating Dan Patrick. With so much on the line, Matthew and I join millions of Texans in committing to do all we can to defeat Dan Patrick in 2022.”

When you’re so woke you disqualify yourself from office based on your own skin color. Parody the left. I dare you. https://t.co/1gjNkKgPBb — BaconManLives (@baconmanlives) December 8, 2021