John Kerry Remains Committed to Enabling Evil

Sandra Sotomayor had villain of the week wrapped up, but John Kerry may have topped the radical justice’s wretchedness.

When the failed presidential candidate is not comforting the Viet Cong or assuaging Iran, he continues to embolden China’s genocidal aims while hurting America’s military readiness.

In a stellar speech Thursday night, Alaska U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan slammed the “climate envoy” for trying to kill an important bill that would prohibit Chinese imports made via forced Uyghur labor.

.@FreeBeacon reports John Kerry has been lobbying Democrats to oppose a @MarcoRubio amendment to the #NDAA that would ban Uyghur slave labor imports, because Kerry fears it could threaten climate negotiations with the Chinese Communist Party. Whose side is this guy on? https://t.co/gajlSmVQAa — Sen. Dan Sullivan (@SenDanSullivan) December 2, 2021

Sullivan’s comments came after Senate Democrats audaciously blocked a vote on the proposed amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) because Biden administration officials reportedly feared it would undermine so-called climate negotiations with Beijing. And it would also, heaven forbid, limit solar panel imports from China.

“Evidently, there’s one American who disagrees with banning imports linked to forced labor,” Sullivan said, before tearing into Kerry. “Wow. Wow. That’s remarkable. Why would he do that? Why would he do that? Someone needs to ask John Kerry that. That’s just one example. Something about John Kerry, always in the mix, undermining American interests.”

So Democrats are blocking important legislation that would halt items made with slave labor in order to “save” a mythical negotiation with non-compliant fascists over natural weather patterns.

The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), sponsored by Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, has long been circulating in Congress, and was included in a package of 25 other amendments to the annual defense authorization bill.

But the reprehensible Kerry has been lobbying U.S. House members against the bill, even though the legislation enjoys bipartisan support and is widely backed by the human rights community.

Right now, John Kerry is lobbying against a bill to ban imports derived by slave labor from China. All because John Kerry wants to import solar panels made by slave labor. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) December 2, 2021

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a cretin happy to place partisan politics over morals, offered nonsensical explanations for the holdup.

“If [Rubio’s] amendment were on the bill, it would automatically kill the bill, because it would be what’s called ‘blue-slipped’ in the House, which means any bill that produces revenue must start in the House,” Schumer said. “The Rubio amendment is a poison pill in the sense that it blows up the bill.”

Really?

The UFLPA — which, again, prohibits imports from China’s Xinjiang region, where Uyghurs have been subjected to forced labor, mass surveillance, and detention camps — passed the U.S. Senate unanimously in July but has stalled in the House. Rubio reintroduced the bill as an amendment to the upcoming National Defense Authorization Act because he and Republicans want the House to finally vote on it.

Ask the “Senior House Dem” sources: 1. If they support the policy why don’t they “originate” the anti-slavery bill in the House & pass it? 2. There are 2 other sanctions amendments on the Schumer list, don’t those amendments also have a “blue-slip” issue? https://t.co/YtdJwt3ecA — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 2, 2021

“[House Democratic leadership has] sat on this bill since July anyway, so clearly they don’t want to touch it. And this would avoid them having to strip it out … or voting to approve it, which they clearly don’t want to do,” an aide to Rubio explained.

To top it off, the NDAA must be passed by the end of the year to avoid a lapse in defense funding.

Kerry does not value human rights, but do any Democrats?

