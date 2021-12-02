At Hanukkah Celebration, Biden Talks 'Build Back Better' But Not Iran Nukes or UN Anti-Israel Legislation

President Joe Biden condemned anti-Jewish bigotry in his remarks during a White House celebration on the fourth night of Hanukkah.

But because politics is life for Democrats, Biden also used the religious event to push his profligate “Build Back Better” social welfare package, which thankfully faces an uphill battle in the U.S. Senate.

That has nothing to do with Hanukkah. https://t.co/VDVBeGlSFe — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) December 2, 2021

As expected, quite sadly, Biden did not utter a single word about the genocidal Iranian regime, likely because his administration still is appallingly trying to appease the Islamist thugs.

He also made no mention of the viciously anti-Jewish (and ahistorical) “Jerusalem resolution” passed by the noxious United Nations General Assembly Wednesday. The resolution, brought forth by the Palestinian delegation and communist Venezuela, refused to recognize Jewish ties to the Temple Mount and refers to the hill only by its Muslim name, al-Haram al-Sharif.

The odious idea was supported by a 129-11 vote, with 14 abstentions, mainly by European countries. The UN is a repugnant anti-Semitic group, but the resolution should merit a mention in the context of Biden’s remarks to 150 Jews the same day, no?

Related: A Guide to Hanukkah

Biden’s claims of close ties with Israel are debunked by this silence, and his administration and Democrats’ determination not to act in any punitive way toward the theocratic regime in Iran that wishes to annihilate the Jewish State.

Neither Biden nor his embattled vice president is a friend of Israel, despite what they or corporate media claim.