China and the IOC Say Missing Tennis Star is Safe. Should We Believe Them?

The notoriously corrupt International Olympic Committee (IOC) — a rogue group that sucks up to autocratic regimes, including the current one in Beijing — says we can stop worrying about tennis star Peng Shuai’s well being.

Sunday, the ICO claimed Shuai was “safe at home in Beijing and asked for privacy in the wake of the sexual-assault accusation,” which the organization, of course, didn’t address.

A 30-minute video call had been set up through the Chinese Olympic Committee at the IOC’s request. The call would be Peng’s first direct contact with sports officials outside China since she disappeared from public view nearly three weeks ago.

“She explained that she is safe and well, living at her home in Beijing, but would like to have her privacy respected at this time. That is why she prefers to spend her time with friends and family right now,” an IOC statement read.

Meanwhile, Women’s Tennis Association CEO Steve Simon continues to show other leading sports organizations like NBA how to be a moral person.

“I am glad to see the videos released by China state-run media that appear to show Peng Shuai at a restaurant in Beijing. While it is positive to see her, it remains unclear if she is free and able to make decisions and take actions on her own, without coercion or external interference. This video alone is insufficient,” Simon explained. “As I have stated from the beginning, I remain concerned about Peng Shuai’s health and safety and that the allegation of sexual assault is being censored and swept under the rug. I have been clear about what needs to happen and our relationship with China is at a crossroads.”

Simon is prioritizing the safety of a woman over billions in Chinese funding for future tournaments. He’s making enemies with bad people and earning the respect of the majority, who value freedom over communist money. Some noxious athletes could learn from this, but they won’t.

CNN, for once, seems to have a scoop. The network notes Monday that China is still blocking any coverage of Shuai’s disappearance. Watch this: