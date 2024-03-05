Twice Failed Dem Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton Says It's Time to Move on From Biden's Age

Twice-failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is once again attempting to claw her way into the spotlight and find some scrap of relevance. This time, she is telling voters they need to "accept the reality" that President Joe Biden is really old and then focus their attention on defeating former President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

The first thing that sticks out to me about Clinton's statement is the fact she's already assuming Trump is going to be the Republican nominee to take on Biden later this year. It seems everyone in America has accepted that Nikki Haley will lose the primary race. Well, everyone except Haley, that is. She's still clinging to the delusion that she has a chance in hell of actually beating Trump, despite all evidence pointing to the contrary.

According to a report from Fox News, Hillary Clinton made an appearance on "Mornings with Zerlina," a radio program on SiriusXM, on Tuesday, where she talked about how she sees Trump as an "authoritarian threat" and what it might mean for him to win the general election in November. She then advised Americans to just acknowledge Biden is older than dirt and move on to "protecting democracy."

I just want someone to point to a single thing Trump did or said while in office that leads anyone to believe he's a threat to democracy or an authoritarian. The left is blind to the fact that they are the actual authoritarians, wanting to force everyone to think and believe the same thing, to accept sexual deviancy, and on the list goes.

"Somebody the other day said to me… 'Well, but, you know, Joe Biden's old.' I said, 'You know what, Joe Biden is old. Let's go ahead and accept the reality. Joe Biden is old.' So we have a contest between one candidate who's old but who's done an effective job and doesn't threaten our democracy. And we have another candidate who is old, barely makes sense when he talks, is dangerous, and threatens our democracy," Clinton stated during the interview.

Advertisement

She went on to add, "So, really, pick between your two old ones and figure out how you're going to save our democracy. Because no matter where you stand on the political spectrum, you want to maintain freedom and the rule of law and protection for people's fundamental rights. Or at least, I used to think so."

What's missing from Clinton's admission that Biden is a fossil from the Jurassic period is an acknowledgment that his age has contributed to the obvious cognitive decline that has been on display since he announced a run against Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Gee, wonder why she didn't address that bit?

The former secretary of state said, "Why would we say, ‘Oh, you know what? Yeah, he's still getting things done and it's going to improve my life and the life of my children and grandchildren, but he's just too old and I don't like seeing somebody old?'"

"I mean, I think there's a lot to that, but if you are worried about that, listen to Donald Trump, who is, like, ranting, making no sense, can't even remember who he is running against. He constantly talks about Barack Obama being his opponent. Last I checked, that wasn't what was happening," Clinton continued.

"So, if you're worried about a person not necessarily knowing what's going on, I'd worry a lot more about Donald Trump," Clinton stated in the interview.

Advertisement

Americans have every right to be concerned with Biden's mental health. This man has Swiss cheese for brains and is in charge of the greatest superpower on planet Earth. That means he has access to the nuclear codes. So yeah, I want to make sure the guy knows what world he's living on. Don't you?

Related: Hunter Biden Confirmed the Identity of 'The Big Guy'

If Biden is not well, he shouldn't be in the Oval Office. Run a different nominee or allow the general election to be decided by the will of the people. I hope and pray the will of the people is Donald Trump.



