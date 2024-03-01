We now finally know the identity of the "big guy" who was referenced in a proposal between a company with links to the Communist Party of China and Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden. And it's exactly who we all thought it was from the start.

Hunter Biden confirmed the identity of the "big guy" in testimony before Congress this week. Of course, the troubled younger son of the president denied that his dad was aware of the deal or that they were cutting him a 10% take in the deal with CEFC China Energy. Hunter's business partner James Gilliar referred to the "big guy" in a message.

Hunter Biden apparently thinks we're all stupid. Why were they using a code name for Joe Biden in the first place if he didn't know about the deal? Clearly they didn't want anyone to know who they were referring to. If they were cutting him in on the deal, it was likely because he played a role in helping bring it to fruition. There's no way he wasn't involved. This is a huge confirmation that should help justify even more the current impeachment inquiry against the president.

“I truly don’t know what the hell that James was talking about,” Hunter said during the hearing. “My father’s never been involved with my business. He’s never benefited from my business, and he’s never taken action to benefit me or any of my business.”

Committee members asked Hunter why his partner would make this kind of proposal. Hunter threw his business associates under the bus and said they were the ones who wanted to get his dad involved in the deal.

“Remember, again, is that Joe Biden, for first time in 48 years, is not an elected official and is not seeking office,” Hunter replied. “And so James is probably, like, wow, wouldn’t be great if a former vice president could be in our business together?”

Here's more from the Daily Wire:

House Republicans disagreed with Hunter’s characterization of his father’s involvement in his business. Last year, House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said that bank records uncovered by lawmakers reveal that Joe Biden received $40,000 in laundered money from a Chinese company affiliated with CEFC.



According to Comer, the money to Biden originated from Northern International Capital, a Chinese company affiliated with Chinese conglomerate CEFC. Eventually, it made its way to James and Sara Biden after going through a series of money transfers between Hunter Biden-linked entities. James, the president’s brother, and his wife, Sara, then sent Joe Biden a $40,000 check as a “loan repayment.”



According to the timeline provided by Comer, the money transfers began just days after Hunter had reportedly invoked his father in a WhatsApp message to CEFC associate Raymond Zhao. The message threatened Zhao that Hunter could hold grudges and that he was sitting with his father waiting for a “commitment” to be fulfilled.

I think it's obvious that Joe Biden was involved with Hunter's business dealings, and this gives even more credibility to that idea. The committee overseeing the impeachment inquiry will likely run with what they have and dig deeper to uncover how Biden is connected to this mess.

Right now, the U.S. has a two-tiered justice system that allows wealthy, politically connected Democrats to get away with breaking the law. The country we love cannot survive with such a system intact. Holding powerful people like the Biden family accountable for their actions is one way to dismantle this corrupt network and fix our system so that all are equal in the eyes of the law.

The final kicker of the hearing was when Hunter stated that he was high and not with his dad when his business partner sent the message in question. However, critics of the president's son say this claim contradicts the evidence, including a set of photos, that show him at his father's residence the day the messages went out.

It really does seem like the walls are coming down.