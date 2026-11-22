We’re seeing far too many situations these days in which leaders are asking local law enforcement not to work with federal agencies – or, in some particular cases, agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) – for the sake of protection. As you might be aware, most of these are put into place by sanctuary cities that look to protect illegal immigrants, even if that means going against the wishes of the citizens that the leaders are sworn to protect in the first place.

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Doesn’t make sense, does it? But you’ve got these situations where these types put together laws, insisting that separating local police from federal immigration enforcement builds trust in immigrant communities. That’s great and all…but what about the general community? It almost sounds like they want to separate more than they realize.

That, in turn, creates divide. The last thing we need right now. That’s because with division comes friction, as we’ve seen from ICE protests and the whole “defund the police” debacle that forced thousands of good officers to leave their job, either through retirement or simply walking away from a stressful situation.

So what’s the solution, then? Working together. And I just found an outstanding example of what happens when law enforcement agencies are on the same page, not standing apart due to foolish policy.

Just before the weekend, one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives, Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, was captured in a joint operation in Mexico. Note the key words there: “joint operation.”

Both U.S. and Mexico put aside any differences they may have had in the past to buckle down and capture who the FBI calls the “alleged leader of the Meza-Flores Transnational Criminal Organization, a heavily armed, major drug-trafficking organization based in Sinaloa, Mexico.” In other words, one of the most dangerous cartels in the world.

The operation was carried out by special force personnel, led by U.S. and Mexican intelligence agencies that worked together to assure the capture of Meza-Flores without chaos. The end result was successful, with additional arrests of the cartel’s second in command, as well as a financial operator.

This was done methodically through three key phases: arrival in the target area, establishing security and capturing the target, and evacuation of the target.

And that, folks, is how it’s done.

Again, two entirely different agencies – with a common goal – came together to simply get the job done. That’s it. No political differences, no hidden agendas, no taking better care of some people while others got left out in the cold. Just a situation where everyone was on the same page to bring down one of the world’s most dangerous criminals.

See how effective that is?

No ego taking over, just two teams working together, alongside our brave military forces, to get the job done. And now, because of that operation, one of the world’s most dangerous criminals is back in custody – and will likely stay that way for some time.

I honestly think some of these sanctuary city leaders need to sit down and take a look at the bigger picture. Understand exactly why ICE agents are trying to arrest these illegal immigrants. Not automatically putting up defenses and saying, “We need to protect these people!”, but comprehending why the operation is taking place to begin with.

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It’s the resistance that’s the problem. And it’s a big one. You’ve got these leaders who not only have their stance, but publicly announce that stance, as if they’re crying out for people to join them and create an even bigger problem than what was already in place. When all it takes is a look at what the mission is all about – keeping citizens safe from dangerous criminals.

I commend the U.S. and Mexican agencies for doing a wonderful job in capturing Meza-Flores, and wish them well in hunting down dangerous cartel members and other criminals in the future. Only by working together can we meet the common goal of making this country great.

Otherwise, we create division that will further tear us apart. Which is the last thing we need right now.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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