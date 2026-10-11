DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Bombshell Audio CONFIRMS Talarico's Stay at Mental Health Facility. Here Are the Details.

Matt Margolis Follow @mattmargolis
Oct 11, 2026 1:37 PM
Advertisement
Bombshell Audio CONFIRMS Talarico's Stay at Mental Health Facility. Here Are the Details.
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

An Ohio mental health facility discharged Texas State Rep. James Talarico (D-50th District), the Democrat Party's nominee for U.S. Senate, earlier this week, according to bombshell audio that independent journalist Nick Sortor released on Sunday.

Advertisement

The recording answers a question that has hung over the Texas Senate race for days. Talarico went two weeks without an in-person campaign event in the state, with the general election less than a month away. His campaign claimed he was recovering from the flu, an explanation that never held up. Talarico has diabetes, which can complicate the flu, but the campaign never disclosed that as an explanation.

Sortor and Rhein Amacher ran out of patience on Sunday morning. They gave Talarico until 1 p.m. ET to explain his absence and promised to release the details themselves if he stayed quiet.

The deadline passed, and Sortor and Amacher dropped the audio.

On the call, Amacher asks a woman who answers the phone at the Lindner Center of Hope whether the facility has anything for James Talarico.

"It looks like he was just discharged this evening," the employee says after a long pause. "That's why I don't have it."

Amacher then asked to confirm he had the correct place, and the employee did in fact confirm he was speaking to the Lindner Center of Hope in Mason, Ohio.

Recommended
Journalist Puts Talarico on the Clock, Threatens to Expose Where He Really Was Matt Margolis ‘Hi, Gestating’: Trump Mocks Hochul, and It's a Riot Robert Spencer
Advertisement

The recording doesn't identify the employee.

Amacher posted screenshots showing his calls to the Lindner Center, a total of three, one six minutes long, and two others lasting two minutes.

He described the exchange on X. "During my recorded call, an individual identifying themselves as a female facility employee reportedly stated that Talarico was no longer a patient and had been discharged within the previous 24–48 hours," he wrote.

Advertisement

Naturally, critics raised privacy law right away. Sortor says he covered that base before publishing. "I was on the phone with one of my attorneys at literally 3:42 am ensuring we were committing no HIPAA violations," he wrote.

Last week, GOP strategist Caroline Wren said her Texas sources had told her the same story. "I'm hearing that he checked himself into a mental institution, that he had a full-blown mental breakdown sometime around, I guess, September 29th or September 30th," she said.

ICYMI: Let's Talk About James Talarico's Jeffrey Epstein Connection

Former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt heard it too. "My sources are telling me Talarico is in a mental health facility," he wrote on X. "His campaign has stopped actively planning events in the vital homestretch of the campaign."

Wren later posted flight tracker screenshots on X. 

Advertisement

Plenty of Americans seek treatment, and nobody should hold that against them. But a man asking Texans for a seat in the U.S. Senate owes them the truth about whether he's up to the job. If Talarico can’t handle a campaign without seeking mental health treatment, he can’t handle being a U.S. senator.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help PJ Media continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JAMES TALARICO | MENTAL HEALTH | OHIO | TEXAS

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Journalist Puts Talarico on the Clock, Threatens to Expose Where He Really Was

Journalist Puts Talarico on the Clock, Threatens to Expose Where He Really Was

Matt Margolis
‘Hi, Gestating’: Trump Mocks Hochul, and It's a Riot

‘Hi, Gestating’: Trump Mocks Hochul, and It's a Riot

Robert Spencer
Bessent Offers Warren 'Foreign Exchange for Dummies' and a 'Happy Indigenous Peoples' Day'

Bessent Offers Warren 'Foreign Exchange for Dummies' and a 'Happy Indigenous Peoples' Day'

Catherine Salgado

Trending on PJ Media Videos