Roseanne Barr Is Coming Back With a New Series!

Roseanne Barr is back. Eight years after Disney fired her over a tweet, the comedy legend has finished shooting an eight-episode family comedy called Meemaw, and she promises it takes aim at the left and the right alike.

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According to the report, the new series was filmed secretly in Austin, Texas, in November 2025.

Barr plays the matriarch of a “mixed-race family of preppers in Texas” who is on a quest to “throw her granddaughter the most fantastic bat mitzvah Texas has ever seen.” She adds, “I thought now would be a great time for people to actually hear from a Jew.” Mo’Nique, the Oscar-winning “Precious” star who remains friends with Barr, discovered Indy Bugg, a tween Instagram sensation who plays Barr’s granddaughter. “Mo’Nique calls up, ‘Check this girl out. She not only looks like you, but she acts just like you, too,” Barr recalls. “She was only 12, and I about fell over that I was able to get her. She’s such a star. You’ll see it in the first episode, in her first scene.”

Hollywood didn't pay for any of it. Private investors gave Barr enough money to mount a fully union production. Elon Musk, who once pledged to back X users fired over their posts, never called her back, according to Barr.

She isn't lacking confidence, either.

“It’s every bit as revolutionary as The Roseanne Show, if not more, and my work has improved with time,” Barr told Page Six. “I want everybody who disagrees in a family to sit in the same room and just laugh and go, ‘Yeah, maybe I was an a—hole that time. Well, you were an a**hole this time. Oh, we’re all a—holes. Let’s get a beer.'”

Meemaw is coming and no one is safe. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 8, 2026

She wants relatives who disagree to sit in one room, laugh, admit they've each been jerks at times, and go have a beer. I’m looking forward to checking it out.

It was ridiculous when Hollywood canceled her after the Roseanne revival had just wrapped its first season as the top scripted primetime show among viewers 18 to 49. Her longtime agents at ICM dropped her immediately, and ABC reworked the show without her as The Conners.

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It always sickened me the way her co-stars didn't stick up for her. Let's be honest: Barr was an outspoken Trump supporter, and ABC was likely looking for any reason to get rid of her. I watched the Roseanne revival, and it was good, but I refused to watch The Conners after they railroaded Barr.

On top of that, Disney demonstrated double standards by firing her. Whoopi Goldberg still has her seat on The View after claiming in 2022 that the Holocaust wasn't about "race." It was a shocking moment, and even her fellow liberal co-hosts challenged her to explain what she meant. Goldberg's answer was that it was about "man's inhumanity to man" because it involved "two groups of white people." And in 2009, she defended pedophile Roman Polanski's 1977 rape of a 13-year-old girl.

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"I know it wasn't rape-rape," Goldberg said. "It was something else, but I don't believe it was rape-rape."

ABC/Disney didn’t care about that.

But Barr got no such grace, so she built her comeback with people who know the angry cancel culture mob firsthand. Tony Hinchcliffe faced cancellation calls in 2024 for joking that Puerto Rico was a floating island of garbage, and his reps refused to drop him. Omar Gooding took heat for joining the cast and answered his critics by saying comedy is king.

According to Barr, Meemaw is “for everyone.”

“My daughters are super woke and of course I love them, so I put in jokes for them, too, like I did on Roseanne,” she said. “I make fun of everybody ’cause everybody deserves to be made fun of who’s in power. So, I’ve got some great jokes about Republicans that the lefties are gonna love. I’m an equal opportunity destroyer.”

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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