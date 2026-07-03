Need Another Reason to Loathe Michelle Obama?

I’m sure you don’t, but I’ll give you one anyway.

Michelle Obama has spent years selling herself as America's warm, approachable former first lady. Remember the whole “when they go low, we go high” thing? We knew then it was just an empty slogan, because whenever she had a chance to prove she’s the bigger person, she just proved the opposite.

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According to a Daily Mail report, Barack Obama’s wife personally torpedoed Cheryl Hines' return to the small screen when Larry David's new HBO series, Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America, began casting. The show premiered last week. Higher Ground, the production company the Obamas own, produces it.

Hines, 60, spent all 12 seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm playing Larry David’s wife, and having her return for the new show made sense.

But apparently, Obama couldn’t handle the fact that Hines is married to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services. According to unnamed sources cited by the Daily Mail, that was disqualifying.

One insider claims that Obama wanted Kennedy's wife banned from the cast outright because she is "all-MAGA, all-the-time." Another source says Obama reacted sharply when production staffers who knew Hines from Curb floated the idea of bringing her back.

According to one insider, Obama's message was simple. "She's not one of us," she reportedly said.

Funny thing is, Hines is most definitely a leftist herself. She spent decades as a reliable Hollywood liberal long before she ever said "I do" to Kennedy. None of that bought her a pass. In Obama's world, being married to someone in the Trump administration gets you blacklisted.

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A third source confirmed to the Daily Mail that the exclusion had nothing to do with talent and everything to do with Hines' perceived politics, tied to her marriage and her proximity to Trump's circle. Obama reportedly stayed out of the writers' room and never touched a script. But casting, including guest stars, was hers to control. She used that control to keep Hines off the set.

An insider says Hines felt devastated when she learned producers had cut her, and who could blame her? She reportedly believed that David could look past his own politics for the sake of a 12-season friendship. Another source says that David didn't have that option. Michelle made the call, and David felt that he had no room to overrule her.

David has made his own politics abundantly clear. He's a rabid leftist who despises Trump. Could he have fought for Hines? Probably. But it may not have done any good, and he shouldn’t have had to fight for Hines anyway.

In the end, this just gives us another reason to loathe Michelle Obama, who says, "when they go low, we go high,” one day, then blacklists an actress over her husband's Cabinet post the next. That's the opposite of going high.

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Hines has learned the hard way just how horrible her side is. Back in November, she told Bill Maher that while Republicans have treated her with basic kindness and respect (even when RFK Jr. was running as a Democrat), her fellow Democrats reacted with spite and the urge to exile anyone who steps out of line. Hines indeed has become living proof that the party that preaches “tolerance” has become a cult of cancellation, while the people they demonize are the tolerant ones.

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