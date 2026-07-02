Now We Know What Will Get John Fetterman to Leave the Democrat Party

For a while now, Republicans have been hoping that Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) would consider leaving the Democrats and either become a Republican or an independent who caucuses with Republicans. I’ve never believed that would happen because, at the end of the day, Fetterman votes with his party roughly 95% of the time. When you vote 95% of the time with your party, that doesn’t make you a moderate. Fetterman himself has made it clear he’s not going to leave the Democrat Party and pointed out — accurately, I should add — that he’d make a terrible Republican.

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But he has finally drawn a line in the sand for his own party.

Sitting across from Sean Hannity on Fox News Wednesday, Fetterman faced a direct question: what would it actually take to drive him out of the Democrat Party? His answer wasn't taxes, spending, or even Trump. It was Israel.

"You know, the one thing that absolutely is in common is just contempt for Israel that essentially is becoming just rank antisemitism," Fetterman told Hannity.

Republicans have been trying to recruit Fetterman for months now, at least. He's turned them down every time. But even Fetterman, one of the last remaining pro-Israel Democrats with a national platform, admits his own party is testing his patience in ways that go well beyond typical partisan grumbling.

Fetterman didn't pull punches describing what's happening in his party's ranks. He pointed to the newly elected Colorado Democrat who couldn't bring herself to condemn the firebombing of a group of Jewish demonstrators rallying for Israeli hostages, an attack that killed a woman.

"The individual that just won in Colorado, she refused to describe the situation where someone firebombed a group of Jews that was just rallying for the Israeli hostages at that time and killed a woman," Fetterman said. "She refused to even address that. It is that antisemitic. So this is the point."

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Fetterman also said there's a "strong correlation" between hostility toward Israel and antisemitism, adding that the same candidate "believes America deserved 9/11, and of course, Israel deserved the massacre of October 7th."

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Colorado, in other words, just handed him a case study.

That case study fits into a much bigger problem for Democrats. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are no longer a fringe cheering section. They're winning primaries and dragging the party's center of gravity hard to the left. Fetterman called out Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner as part of that trend, even while praising other Democrats who haven't gone down that road.

But what really baffles Fetterman is the silence from his own colleagues.

"I don't know why we have other Democrats, you know, even people that are calling for their jobs in leadership saying 'you're next, you're next,'" Fetterman said. "Why can't you just push back and say these are abhorrent beliefs, you know, communism, socialism?”

Fetterman laid out his actual red line. The moment opposition to Israel becomes official Democrat Party doctrine, he's gone.

"And the second that becomes a formal part of our platform, that's the one thing that would push me out of this party because I'm deeply alarmed the way the Democratic Party is going after Israel and allowing rank antisemitism to just flourish, you know, in the left on the campuses as well too," he said.

Here's the problem with that promise. I don’t think that the Democrat Party will ever "formally" adopt an anti-Israel platform plank, because parties rarely put their ugliest instincts in writing. They’ll just quietly abandon their old commitments instead. Democrats already did exactly that in 2008, when they dropped language declaring "Jerusalem is and will remain the capital of Israel" from their platform, until they had to backtrack. Frankly, the writing was on the wall years ago.

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"I'm not a member of the Jewish community, but if I was one, it would be bleak as a Jewish voter in the Democratic Party," Fetterman said in a separate appearance.

Sen. John Fetterman explains the one thing the Democratic Party could do to make him leave.



"My real concern is the Democratic Party is going to put it into the platform ... as an anti-Israel party" pic.twitter.com/SwaxlFKZaX — Jeff Charles, Asker of Questions🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) July 2, 2026

Given how far his party has already drifted, Fetterman might want to ask himself how much further left it has to go before he realizes he already crossed that line years ago.

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