John Fetterman Makes a Damning Accusation Against His Own Party

John Fetterman just handed his own party another brutal dose of reality — and you can bet Democrats won’t be happy about it.

Fetterman was on SiriusXM’s The Michael Smerconish Program on Monday and did something almost no one in his party can do anymore: He told the truth.

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Fetterman has been the lone Senate Democrat supporting Operation Epic Fury, the military campaign targeting Iran's nuclear capabilities, and he made clear he has no intention of backing down — even as his colleagues line up to condemn it.

When Smerconish asked what it's been like standing alone in the Democratic caucus, Fetterman didn't sugarcoat it. "Well, I know you and I are on the right side of history on this," he said. "We both know that it's the right thing to do. It used to be the common view held about Democrats."

That's the damning part. Supporting military action to prevent a terrorist-sponsoring theocracy from acquiring nuclear weapons used to be a mainstream Democratic position. Heck, Kamala Harris said in the 2024 campaign that keeping Iran from going nuclear was her top concern and that military options had to remain on the table. Now that those options are actually being used, every Senate Democrat has abandoned the position. Why? Because the president exercising that military power happens to be Donald Trump.

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Fetterman’s assessment was spot on. “We've become so invested as a party to oppose Trump, even when he might be right on something that I happen to agree in," he said. "It's incredibly toxic politically as a Democrat to consistently vote to support Epic Fury, that goal. So that's much more important to be on that side, to me."

He also dropped a pointed observation about the political cowardice driving Democratic opposition. Acknowledging that the world would be safer without Iran's nuclear program would force his colleagues to admit they've been wrong for the past 50 days. So instead, they'd rather keep calling it illegal and dumb — and hope Iran just waits them out.

That last part is what should disturb every American.

"Iran is elated," Fetterman warned, "because we just have to wait this out and hold on, because the entire Democratic Party is calling it illegal and it's a dumb war and all kinds of terms. Just sit it out, and we'll be okay."

Wow. A Democrat senator is describing how his own party is providing strategic comfort to one of the most dangerous regimes on the planet. That’s a serious charge coming from one of its own.

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Fetterman's frustration was barely contained. "Why would we not provide the president and the military enough to finish this off at this point?" he asked. "Iran wants to destroy Israel, and they want to have a nuclear weapon and dictate the Middle East on their own terms. So here we are at the doorstep."

The question answers itself. But for a party that has made opposing Trump its entire identity, no amount of strategic logic, historical precedent, or moral clarity can cut through that reflexive resistance. It just can't.

Fetterman's answer was blunt: the win itself isn't the point anymore. The party has invested everything in the opposition, even when the opposition is wrong.

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