The Wheels Are in Motion to Boot Eric Swalwell From Congress

Watching Rep. Eric Swalwell’s campaign and career implode over the past day has been, I have to admit, fun. And so much has happened in just the past day.

A former staffer alleged Friday that Swalwell sexually assaulted her on two separate occasions while she was intoxicated. Other victims have come forward as well. The allegations hit fast and hard. His campaign has undergone a mass exodus of staffers, endorsements dropped, and even Democrats in Congress are calling for him to end his campaign.

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Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and other Democratic leaders called the accusations "incredibly disturbing," and urged Swalwell to drop his campaign for California governor immediately. Even within the California delegation to Washington, Swalwell is seeing people run from him. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) pulled his endorsement, and Sen. Adam Schiff called on Swalwell to drop out of the race.

Yeah, it's not looking good for the guy who once farted on live television.

The fact that Democrats aren’t trying to defend Swalwell is interesting. But, not surprisingly, none have told him to vacate his House seat. From where I sit, there's a telling gap between pressuring a guy to end his political ambitions and actually holding him accountable for alleged misconduct while in office.

So, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) isn't waiting around. She announced Saturday morning that she's filing a motion to expel Swalwell from Congress, and she's pushing for a floor vote as early as next week.

I am filing a motion to expel Eric Swalwell from Congress. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) April 11, 2026

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"I hate having to be kind of the hall monitor of Congress, if you will, but it's gotten really bad," she said. "Eric has the option. I'm going to bring this vote next week. If Democrats want to protect this type of garbage — I wouldn't recommend it — but they're going to be put on the board for that."

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A motion to expel carries privileged status in the House, which means Luna can force an up-or-down vote without going through committee. Every member will have to show their cards. Seeing as several Democrats have said he should drop out of the California gubernatorial race, it would look really bad if they refuse to boot him from Congress.

And trust me, Luna means business. She's also calling on Swalwell's victims to bring their evidence directly to congressional offices. Her reasoning is straightforward: Swalwell has been using campaign funds to fight the accusers in court, and she wants to make sure they have a path that doesn't require going up against a sitting congressman's war chest alone.

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Luna said she refuses to serve alongside "sexual deviants," and she's putting her colleagues on record to prove they feel the same way. When that vote hits the floor next week, what House Democrats decide to do will speak volumes. They can call Swalwell's behavior disturbing all they want, they can call for him to end his campaign, too. But protecting his seat in Congress is a different thing entirely. That's where the posturing ends and the accountability begins.

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