This Might Be the Clearest Sign Yet the Obamas’ Marriage Is a Total Lie

Jesse Jackson's funeral was held Friday at the House of Hope on Chicago's South Side. Every major Democrat who still matters showed up: Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Jill Biden, California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

That’s right: sitting with a bunch of other couples, Barack Obama once again went stag. The Obamas themselves issued a joint statement about Jackson's death that made Michelle's absence on Friday all the more glaring. "Michelle got her first glimpse of political organizing at the Jacksons' kitchen table when she was a teenager," the statement read. "And in his two historic runs for president, he laid the foundation for my own campaign to the highest office of the land." If there was ever a funeral Michelle had a personal, deeply rooted reason to attend, this was it.

So what's the excuse this time?

Her absence at Jimmy Carter's funeral in Dec. 2024 was bizarre enough. Her excuse was that she was “on vacation” in Hawaii. She skipped Trump's second inauguration in Jan. 2025. Why? Her excuse was that she had nothing to wear. I’m not even joking.

I could see her refusing to go to the Trump inauguration in protest, but skipping Carter’s funeral? Well, I know she’s not a big fan of white people, so maybe that’s it. But skipping Jesse Jackson’s funeral raises huge red flags. It may be the most telling sign yet that the Obamas are married in name only.

The Obamas have been the subject of divorce rumors for a while now, and to say they’ve not handled them well is an understatement. They appeared on a podcast together, which looked painfully scripted, and of course, there’s the obligatory birthday, anniversary, Father’s Day, and Mother’s Day posts on social media. The choreographed podcast appearances and coordinated anniversary posts on social media prove nothing. Bill and Hillary Clinton have been photographed holding hands, too; no one believes they have a happy marriage.

Last June, Michelle said she was relieved she didn't have a son, because he would have been "another Barack." That's not the kind of thing a happily married woman says in public.

The real tell is the explanation Michelle keeps offering. "One of the major decisions I made this year was to stay put and not attend funerals and inaugurations and all the things that I'm supposed to attend," she told NPR last year. "That was a part of me using my ambition to say, 'Let me define what I want to do, apart from what I'm supposed to do.'"

That would be a compelling argument if she were actually retreating from the public eye. She's not. She’s recently “written” a book. She does podcast interviews regularly. She gives speeches. From where I sit, she seems to be declining the specific events where the public would see her standing next to her husband.

There's a meaningful difference between stepping back from the spotlight and stepping away from your spouse.

I've said this before, and I'll say it again — the Obamas are almost certainly never going to officially divorce. The financial and reputational stakes are too enormous. Their entire brand was built on being the perfect couple. They were portrayed as the opposite of every messy political marriage the public had ever seen. They won’t ever get divorced because to do so would unravel decades of carefully constructed mythology. What we're likely watching is the same arrangement the Clintons have run for years: a show marriage for the public to keep their legacies intact, while the actual relationship is a dumpster fire behind the scenes.

