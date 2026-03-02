Scott Jennings Drops a Truth Bomb on CNN About Iran

Iranians are literally cheering and dancing in the streets in the wake of the bombing of Iranian military sites that took out much of the nation’s leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Yet, for some reason, Democrats and their allies in the liberal media can’t admit this was a good thing.

And Scott Jennings called them out for it on CNN.

On State of the Union Sunday, when the panel started wringing its hands over U.S. strikes on Iran, Jennings steamrolled through rhetoric with the kind of blunt force that makes CNN actually worth watching sometimes. Well, at least in clips shared to social media.

What happened was that CNN Global Affairs Commentator Sabrina Singh tried to argue there was no imminent threat from Iran — a talking point that's become the go-to shield for anyone who wants to criticize the strikes without defending the regime outright. Jennings wasn't having it.

"I totally disagree with you about the threat not being imminent," Jennings said. "I spoke to senior — very senior — administration officials yesterday. They believe that the Iranian regime was about to fire ballistic missiles, not at the United States, but into U.S. military bases and civilian targets. They were going to attack Israel. They are already attacking other Gulf states."

Singh pushed back, claiming the national security apparatus had assessed that no imminent threat existed. Jennings, unimpressed, cut right through it. "My guess is, I have spoken to higher-ranking officials than you."

Dang.

He also dismantled the left's favorite fallback — that Iran's nuclear program was somehow being negotiated in good faith. The United States, Jennings pointed out, offered Iran free, unlimited, lifetime, civilian-grade nuclear fuel. Iran said no and kept running out the clock.

"How long do you want to wait?" Jennings asked. "'Death to America'? 'Death to Israel'? How long do you want to wait? We waited 47 years. We have crossed every red line. Every president says they want to do something about it. Only Donald Trump had the guts to do it."

Then came the shot across the bow at Singh personally. "You said you're not shedding any tears for the regime, but you appear just not to like Donald Trump enough to be mad about it." There it is. Strip away the foreign policy posturing, and what you're left with is Trump Derangement Syndrome dressed up in national security language.

But the key point, of course, is that Trump isn’t starting another endless war, and Jennings made that point forcefully.

"Iran has been at war with us for 47 years. The central pillar of the regime is 'Death to America.' The other pillar is 'Death to Israel,' who is our ally. They have been at war with us, they have been killing American personnel and American soldiers for nearly five decades."

"This is not an attempt to start a war," he continued. "This is an attempt to prevent further conflict. This is an attempt to get the largest state sponsor of terror off the field. This is an attempt to stabilize the Middle East. I don't view this, Ashley, as starting a war, as much as ending the people who are the preeminent terror threat in the world. They're at war with everybody. They're at war with us, and they're at war with Western civilization."

🚨 SCOTT JENNINGS DROPS TRUTH: "Missiles. Nuclear ambitions. Terrorism. It stops now because TRUMP had the guts to do it."



"Trump isn’t starting a war - he’s ending a regime at war with the US & Western Civilization for 47 years. May God rest the souls of the Americans who gave… pic.twitter.com/GVfl2yQIzN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 2, 2026

The Democrats will keep pretending this is Trump recklessly stumbling into a new war, but this is really Trump putting an end to a war that has been going on for decades.

