Gutfeld Nukes AOC After Her Munich Humiliation, and It Was Epic!

Greg Gutfeld has never been shy about calling out stupidity, and his latest monologue on The Five was a masterclass in dismantling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s brand of “I’m smarter than you” leftism.

Gutfeld began by recounting AOC’s attempt to dunk on Vice President JD Vance, and he wasted no time tearing into the congresswoman’s historical illiteracy. “The way she mocked JD Vance, that, you know, the idea that American cowboys came from Spain, that that was so stupid,” he said. before pointing out the fact that she was, in fact, wrong.

“They were brought there, like, I don’t know, in the 15th century by some guy.... Get this. Do you know what his name is?” He paused for dramatic effect. “Cortés. She’s a direct descendant of the guy that brought the horses to Mexico and then to America.” Then came the punchline that had the panel laughing and the audience groaning in delight: “So weirdly enough, it was Cortés who brought the horses, and then later gave us an ass.”

I looked this up, and he’s right. That said, being correct next to AOC isn’t exactly much of an accomplishment.

But Gutfeld used the moment to pivot into something bigger—a commentary on how Democrats like AOC benefit from a sort of built-in domestic illusion of intellectual equality. “I think the Democrats are blessed with the binary filter of being within our border, where the Democrats and Republicans are kind of seen as intellectual equivalents, because there are two parties,” he said. “But once you step outside the country, that equality evaporates, you know, on contact. It’s like two guys playing Call of Duty, then they both go to war, but only one has real combat experience and skills.”

“That’s what happens to the Dems when they leave the house,” he continued, “and they venture outside, and you see that they know nothing.” It was a brutal—and probably accurate—assessment of a political class that thrives on social media sparring but freezes under the weight of real-world scrutiny.

This, of course, is exactly what happened to AOC in Munich.

Gutfeld then turned his aim at what he sees as the superficial political games Democrats play versus the substantive battles Republicans fight. “It’s like on cable news,” he said. “AOC and Gav can raise themselves up by sparring online with Trump. And you might think they’re in the ballpark, but they’re not even in the same country.”

That’s when he really dove into the Democrats’ true problem. “I think the mistake, since Obama, was focusing on identity, but not national,” he said. “In fact, it was the opposite of national identity. It was splintered factions and causes, whether it was trans, illegal rights, felon justice, kind of activist-driven climate, um, pronouns, land acknowledgment. So the Dems took the short-term virtue signal and let everything else go to pot.”

He wasn’t finished. “So they became almost like the children in Lord of the Flies,” he continued. “They just start going after each other, and Republicans are, uh, just by default, look like adults, even if you disagree with them, and they have to return to the island to establish order, and the children hate it.”

Then he closed with a truth bomb that summed up his whole critique with devastating simplicity. “The problem with this identity politics is, you only focus inward and not outward. They look like children because they are.”

And AOC is the worst of them all.

