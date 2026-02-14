Trump Makes A HUGE Promise About Voter ID

Matt Margolis | 9:51 AM on February 14, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

They finally have the votes. Now the real fight begins.

The SAVE Act already cleared the House in a tight 218–213 vote, with just one Democrat, Henry Cuellar, willing to break with his party and support basic election safeguards. That tells you everything you need to know about where Democrats really stand on election integrity.

Advertisement

Senate Republicans also just locked down the 50 votes they need to move ahead on the SAVE Act, thanks to Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) finally jumping off the fence and signing on as a cosponsor. With Vice President JD Vance ready to break a 50–50 tie, Republicans now have the votes to pass the bill if it ever reaches a final vote. That’s the good news.

The bad news is that Democrats still have one powerful weapon left: the filibuster.

In the Senate, the math is brutally simple. Republicans have the votes to pass the bill, but they do not have the 60 votes needed to break the filibuster. Not even Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) will support the SAVE Act — and he claims to support voter ID.

So what’s the next move?

Well, that’s up to the Senate GOP leadership. If they are serious about this bill, they have to force a real, old-school, stand-on-the-floor-and-talk-until-you-drop filibuster. Not the fake Cory Booker kind, either, but a real filibuster. It's time for the Democrats' abuse of the filibuster, effectively turning it into a de facto veto of the minority party, to be over.

Advertisement

Sen. Mike Lee laid out the path in a video message on X.

"If senators want to debate this, if they want to filibuster it, make them work for it,” he said. “Make them stand up, make them speak. If we do it this way, we can continue this progress, and I think we can get this thing done.”

The only problem is that even then, nothing is guaranteed. A talking filibuster is a tool, not a magic wand. It forces a showdown. It does not promise victory.

“Look, there are no guarantees here,” Lee conceded. “But the only shot we've got at this is through the talking filibuster. Thanks for fighting. Keep going. We'll get it done.”

There is, of course, a backup plan. On Friday, President Donald Trump announced that if the SAVE Act can’t pass the Senate, he plans to bypass Congress altogether and use executive action to require voter ID for the November midterms. “There will be Voter I.D. for the Midterm Elections, whether approved by Congress or not!” he wrote on Truth Social.

Advertisement

ICYMI: Even CNN Admits That Democrats Are in Big Trouble

"This is an issue that must be fought, and must be fought, NOW!" he wrote in a follow-up post. "If we can't get it through Congress, there are Legal reasons why this SCAM is not permitted. I will be presenting them shortly, in the form of an Executive Order."

An executive order would not be ideal, but I’m hoping it won’t be necessary.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today — your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more. 

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

He doesn't read the comments section. You can send news tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries to [email protected].

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Recommended

The New Monroe Doctrine: The Avengers Have Been Summoned Sarah Anderson
Your Tinfoil Hat Uncle Was Right Again Kevin Downey Jr.
The Epstein Conspiracy Collapses: Rep. Khanna ‘Outs’ Innocent ‘Epstein Associates’ on House Floor Scott Pinsker
Susan Collins Makes a Decision on the SAVE Act Sarah Anderson
The Least Laid Generation in History: Gen Z Is Ghosting Sex — and the Implications Are Huge Scott Pinsker
Excuse Me, but California Dems Stole How Much Again? Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Five Years Later, a Significant Portion of $350 Billion in 'Emergency' COVID Aid For States is Unspent
I’ll Take Trump’s Authenticity Over Democratic Phoniness
After Teachers Union Demonizes ICE, Los Angeles Students Injure Agent
Advertisement