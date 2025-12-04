Democrats Humiliate Themselves AGAIN With Another Epstein Drop

House Oversight Democrats embarrassed themselves again on Wednesday with yet another stunt masquerading as transparency. They released what they hyped as never-before-seen photos and videos from Jeffrey Epstein's private island.

Dems postured as noble seekers of justice in their post on X:

🚨 BREAKING: Oversight Dems have received never-before-seen photos and videos of Jeffrey Epstein's private island that are a harrowing look behind Epstein’s closed doors.



See for yourself. We won’t stop fighting until we end this cover-up and deliver justice for the survivors. pic.twitter.com/qXmxFISZLS — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) December 3, 2025

“These new images are a disturbing look into the world of Jeffrey Epstein and his island. We are releasing these photos and videos to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein’s horrific crimes. We won’t stop fighting until we deliver justice for the survivors,” Rep. Robert Garcia, Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, said in a statement. “It’s time for President Trump to release all the files, now.”

There was just one problem: The images weren't new at all.

The post turned out to be the latest humiliation of Democrats in their attempts to anoint themselves as the party of transparency regarding the Epstein files. In fact, investigative journalist James O'Keefe and his O'Keefe Media Group had already made those same images public roughly seven months earlier.

The @OversightDems are now redacting Epstein photos @OKeefeMedia released in May.



Phone book:

“Karyna”

“Anna cell”

“Steph cell”

“STC office”



Chalkboard:

“Dank Brain”

Other redactions can hardly be made out in the uncensored photos.



How can they claim to be “fighting the… https://t.co/YPvSTHttrp pic.twitter.com/xN7TEFO1Yn — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 3, 2025

O’Keefe said his organization would be requesting a retraction and pointed out that even TIME magazine had credited O'Keefe Media Group for previously releasing some of the very images Democrats were now labeling as never-before-seen.TIME wasn’t alone, either. ABC News also acknowledged “some of the material appeared similar to material previously published by Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe several months ago."

Even more ironic is that Democrats slapped unexplained redactions all over these previously released images. O'Keefe pointed out that his organization had released the same photos in May without any redactions, yet Democrats were "now redacting Epstein photos" for reasons they didn't bother to explain.

A spokesperson for House Oversight Republicans dismissed the entire release as "another cherry-picked publicity stunt," noting it was odd that Democrats were "once again releasing selective information, as they have done before."

This isn't the first time Oversight Democrats have played fast and loose with Epstein documents to score cheap political points. They previously attempted to hide the name of a victim in redacted email dumps because that victim, Virginia Giuffre, had stated under oath that President Trump never acted inappropriately with her and that she never saw him with Epstein at any of his homes. Democrats also claimed Trump spent Thanksgiving in 2017 with Epstein and were forced to delete their post when it was easily disproved.

Following the release of the entire trove of 23,000 Epstein emails, texts, and other documents last month, prominent Democrats were caught in the fallout, including: Larry Summers, Bill Clinton's former Treasury secretary and Obama's economic advisor; Virgin Islands Delegate Stacey Plaskett; Obama's White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler; and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

As the Republican spokesperson noted, "The last time Democrats cherry-picked and doctored documents, their attempt to construct yet another hoax against President Trump completely collapsed."

