CNN Melts Down As Scott Jennings Shreds Left’s Latest Anti-Trump Narrative

It’s amazing to think that after a bunch of Democrats put out a video calling on troops to defy President Donald Trump, the media makes Trump out to be the bad guy, but it’s not all that surprising. Sure, they made out to be about “illegal orders,” but who decides what’s “illegal?” Democrats don’t like Trump’s policies, but that doesn’t make anything he’s done illegal, and putting our troops in the middle of a political stunt is just wrong.

And Scott Jennings wasn’t having it. On CNN’s The Arena Tuesday night, the narrative coming from the left was everything you’d expect. For all their talk about “rule of law” and “protecting our democracy” and, you know, thinking everything the right does is an insurrection, they’re not only okay with Democrats calling for troops to be insubordinate, but have a real problem with the Trump administration fighting back.

“Intimidation” was the word Lulu Garcia-Navarro used.

She framed Trump’s frustration with lawmakers as a sign of dictatorial behavior. “This is stuff you see in China. This is stuff you see in Russia,” she said, describing how foreign regimes target opposition figures for “sedition” and “colluding with foreign governments.” She insisted that the concerns about Democratic lawmakers echoed Venezuela-style efforts to “intimidate the opposition in this country.” She claimed that nothing happening was “a good faith sort of attempt to really understand what’s happening,” and that it all amounted to “intimidation over free speech.”

And Jennings wasted no time in making her regret saying that.

When he cut in, he did it with a single question that stopped her cold. “Is Arctic Frost intimidation?” he asked. It landed like a hammer. We all know what happened in the Arctic Frost investigation. The Biden administration was literally spying on Republican members of Congress.

Jennings’ comment flustered Garcia-Navarro, and she immediately tried to shut him down. “Can I — can I — oh,” she sputtered, scrambling to regain control. She begged to “stick to the actual” topic. She sounded irritated that someone dared to call out her double standard.

Jennings pressed again. “Did you see that in other countries?” The question exposed the entire game. If Trump’s anger counted as authoritarianism, then what did Democrats think they were doing every time they weaponized their own complaints or used federal power against their political foes? Garcia-Navarro changed the subject and fired back with a new question. “So do you agree with what the president’s doing?” She wanted a confession. Jennings didn’t give her one.

“Do I agree that he should be mad about this? Yes,” he said. That simple answer triggered immediate pushback. Garcia-Navarro insisted that “Mad is different.”

It’s always different, isn’t it?

Abby Phillip and Kasie Hunt quickly jumped in with the same line. It’s just different when Republicans, particularly Trump, do it. Jennings wasn’t accepting that.

“All I’ve heard is from Democrats who claim that they’re now being investigated. I don’t know what the truth is, but do I think he should be outraged about it?” Garcia-Navarro cut him off again to demand clarity. “Do you think the FBI should be investigating lawmakers?”

Perhaps she should be asking Biden administration alumni that question. But you know that was different because, well, it is! The fact is that they had nothing on Jennings and were scrambling to recover. It was glorious.

Scott Jennings shuts down an NYT reporter’s narrative with one simple question.



Lulu Garcia-Navarro argued that Trump’s scrutiny of Democratic lawmakers over the video stunt is actually “intimidation over free speech” — something she says is used in other countries.



So… pic.twitter.com/vDAGHPskXi — Overton (@overton_news) November 25, 2025

The hypocrisy is astounding.