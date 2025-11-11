Scott Jennings Completely Destroyed Lefty Radio Host on the Shutdown

Left-wing SiriusXM host Dylan Douglas appeared on CNN’s Newsnight Monday evening, where Scott Jennings humiliated him with a debate about the government shutdown. Jennings, one of the only reasons to even watch the network, easily dismantled Douglas’s entire argument about the government shutdown. From the start, Jennings came armed with facts while Douglas came armed with talking points—and it showed.

Douglas, who is the son of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, tried to spin the shutdown as a Republican problem, declaring, “You cannot put on the American people that Democrats were the one that were hurting people, making this plight.”

Jennings immediately countered with a simple question that stopped Douglas cold: “Who was casting the votes against opening the government, Democrats or Republicans?”

The privileged nepotism baby tried to dodge the question, stammering, “Who was—” before Jennings repeated, “Who was casting the votes?”

That’s when Douglas shifted gears, bringing up food assistance programs to change the subject. “Scott, who’s wanting to cut SNAP benefits?” he asked, clearly hoping to regain footing.

Jennings didn’t let him. “Nobody,” he fired back. “Republicans voted to fund SNAP 15 times. Democrats voted to defund it 15 times.”

Douglas tried to pivot again, this time to Obamacare. “Can we talk about the Affordable Healthcare Act, okay?” he asked, botching the legislation’s official name.

Jennings quickly interjected, “It’s terrible.”

Douglas went on a long, rambling defense of the law, conceding that “landmark legislation is not perfect” but that “70% of Americans” supposedly support keeping the Biden-era subsidies in place. He framed it as a bipartisan cause and tried to link it to Democrats’ political success, saying, “Democrats wanted a fight. They got a fight… They found a fight that was worth fighting with talking about the Affordable Healthcare Act… We won big on Tuesday.”

Jennings saw right through it. “That’s what it was for, right? It was for the elections, right?” he said, exposing the real motive behind the Democrats’ shutdown stunt.

Douglas admitted as much, conceding that the strategy had been about the election before confessing his confusion over why Democrats had given up. “What I don’t understand… I don’t understand why we caved so soon when the American people seemed to be on our—”

Jennings cut him off with the truth: “Because the election ended. You just said it. It was over the election. The election ended. They caved.”

Even CNN contributor Ana Navarro couldn’t resist jumping in, trying to make a moral argument about compassion. “Democrats simply don’t have the cold heartedness necessary to see people suffering and just say, let them eat cake,” she said dramatically.

And then Jennings shot back with the cold, hard truth. “They voted repeatedly to do it. I mean, you just heard Democrats on our air.”

Navarro then tried to blame President Trump, asking, “And what was Donald Trump doing in the meantime?”

Jennings shut that down, too. “He doesn’t vote in the legislature,” he pointed out.

By the time Jennings finished, it was clear who had actually understood the issue and who was flailing. Douglas and Navarro were left defending a political strategy that backfired and exposed their own party’s cynicism. Jennings, calm and precise, didn’t just win the debate; he delivered a masterclass in how to dismantle Democratic spin with facts and logic.

And the left couldn’t compete.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

