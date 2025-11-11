A Coup Could Be Brewing Against Chuck Schumer

Chuck Schumer's grip on power in the Senate is slipping, and the Democrats circling him smell blood in the water.

On Monday night, the Senate voted to pass a funding bill, paving the way to reopen the federal government. The measure now heads to the House of Representatives for approval, after which President Donald Trump is expected to sign it into law and officially end the shutdown.

Even though the Senate Minority Leader voted against ending the Democrat filibuster of the continuing resolution, that hasn't stopped a growing chorus of Democrats from calling for his head. Members of Congress, party activists, and even media figures are openly questioning whether Schumer can still lead.

The rebellion hasn't reached the fever pitch of the Joe Biden meltdown after his catastrophic debate with Donald Trump in 2024, but the momentum is building. When this many voices start demanding change, it becomes nearly impossible to maintain authority.

"Chuck Schumer has not met this moment and Senate Democrats would be wise to move on from his leadership," California Rep. Mike Levin said in a post on X. Fellow Californian Ro Khanna went even further, declaring that "Senator Schumer is no longer effective and should be replaced." Illinois Rep. Delia Ramirez added urgency to the calls, insisting "For the sake of our country, Schumer needs to resign."

The criticism kept piling up. Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) pointed to the recent vote as proof of a larger pattern, saying, "Tonight is another example of why we need new leadership." Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) joined in, claiming that "Sen. Schumer has failed to meet this moment and is out of touch with the American people."

Even the media has jumped into the fray. Sonny Hostin, co-host of The View, delivered a blistering assessment of Schumer's leadership after the deal was struck. "So the bottom line is, the Democrats went into, after a blue wave, the American people saying, 'We do want an opposition.' The working people want the Democratic Party to fight for them. And now, they just caved and surrendered. I think Chuck Schumer—his days are over. And if he cannot keep his caucus together, he needs to go. He needs to be replaced," she said.

The discontent has spread beyond Washington. Zach Wahls, a Democratic candidate for Senate in Iowa, said Schumer had "failed to lead this party in one of its most critical moments" and called for him to step down. Graham Platner, a Democratic candidate for Senate in Maine who snagged a Bernie Sanders endorsement despite recently having a Nazi tattoo on his chest, blamed Schumer for the party's struggles. "This happened because Chuck Schumer failed in his job yet again because they do not understand that when we fight, we win. When we hold the line for working families, for working people, we win. But they don't get this. They see all of this as a game," Platner said.

The activist wing of the party has turned particularly vicious. Joseph Geevarghese, executive director of Our Revolution, an eight-million-member organization that spun off from Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign, accused Schumer of potential deception. "Chuck Schumer should step down as Senate Minority Leader immediately. If he secretly backed this surrender and voted 'no' to save face, he's a liar," Geevarghese said.

Schumer’s political standing is growing dangerously unstable. Just a few months ago, his biggest worry was the prospect of a primary challenge in 2028 when he’s up for reelection, a distant concern that now feels almost trivial. The real threat he faces today is the crumbling confidence of his own party, as Democrats increasingly question whether he still has the strength or strategy to lead them.

When your party members, your activists, and your media allies all start questioning your ability to lead, the writing is on the wall. This looks like a coup in the making, and Schumer may not have the support to stop it.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

