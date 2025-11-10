BREAKING: Senate Votes to End Shutdown

The U.S. Senate has at last concluded its final vote to approve a funding bill and reopen the federal government. The bill now moves to the House of Representatives for approval, after which President Donald Trump will sign it into law and reopen the government.

At around 6:30 p.m. EST on Monday, the Senate passed the bill 60-40, but this was only the first vote. The final vote tally on the decisive vote was 60-40 around 9:15 p.m. EST.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) had already declared that Republicans and Democrats reached an agreement to pass the remaining votes necessary to reopen the government Monday night. The votes were therefore expected.

Republicans and Democrats continue to disagree on Obamacare subsidies, SNAP, and other issues, so it is not clear if Republicans gave any concessions to the Democrats on these points. The bipartisan deal previously announced did not include full concessions to the Democrats on Obamacare subsidies. The Schumer Shutdown began and continued, of course, as a Democrat effort to secure taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal aliens and to increase foreign pork spending.

Controversies during the shutdown included Democrats demanding that the federal government somehow continue to provide full payments for the almost 42 million food stamp recipients in America, including millions of illegal aliens. This simply spurred more scrutiny than SNAP has had in years, revealing how the top food items purchased using food stamps include soft drinks, candy, and bag snacks. Notice that Democrats were more worried about obese welfare recipients than they were about our military.

Hundreds of flights across America were also canceled or delayed due to air traffic controllers not wanting to come into work without being paid — or rather, the FAA reducing staff.

More details will be released soon.

