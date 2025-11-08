Leaked Documents Reveal How Mamdani Could Make NYC Dangerous for Jews

According to leaked documents, the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America views Zohran Mamdani’s victory as a springboard for a sweeping anti-Israel crusade. The group’s “Anti-War Working Group” drafted a list of a dozen “demands” urging the incoming mayor to punish Israel financially and diplomatically. The proposals call for New York City to end all contracts with firms that do business with Israel and to withdraw city funds from any banks financing the Jewish state. The internal planning document paints a clear picture of how far-left activists intend to push City Hall under Mamdani’s leadership.

The five-page screed was distributed at the group’s Nov. 2 public meeting, and reveals the DSA’s NYC chapter has been plotting since at least late September on how to best to ensure the pro-Palestine, Israel-hating Mamdani fully supports its anti-Israel agenda once he’s sworn in as mayor in January — and doesn’t buckle to political pressure.

The leaked document doesn’t stop at cutting contracts or pulling city funds. It goes even further, outlining a wish list that reads like an antisemitic manifesto. Among the demands: the city would divest its pension funds from Israeli bonds and securities, and ban Israeli products from the network of city-run grocery stores Mamdani has proposed creating. It also calls for investigations into real estate agents accused of “hosting illegal sales of stolen lands in the West Bank,” and for revoking the tax-exempt status of nonprofits that raise money for the Israel Defense Forces.

The group’s ambitions go beyond economics. It wants the NYPD to end all training programs with what it calls the “Israeli Occupation Forces,” and even insists that New York City authorities arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and active IDF soldiers for “war crimes” should they set foot in the city. The final demand urges the dismantling of the NYC-Israel Economic Council, which was established under outgoing Mayor Eric Adams to strengthen economic ties between New York and Israel.

“Well at least the DSA mask is off,” said state Assemblyman Kalman Yeger, a conservative Brooklyn Democrat and Orthodox Jew. “This was never about affordability, free buses or anything else. This was always about Jew hatred. “With every municipal issue facing New York City’s government, the DSA doesn’t care about the state of our schools, streets, parks, subways, city budget or anything else. They care about Israel — Israel and only Israel. “At least now they can stop trying to deny their antisemitism; most New Yorkers aren’t stupid,” said Yeger.

Zohran Mamdani, a longtime supporter of the anti-Israel BDS movement, whose father Mahmood Mamdani sits on an advisory group that regularly accuses Israel of “genocide,” spent the campaign trail publicly condemning antisemitism and cozying up to select Jewish leaders to secure political cover — a blatantly obvious scheme to cover up his true intentions.

Behind the scenes, Alicia Singham Goodwin — niece of China-linked Marxist tycoon Neville “Roy” Singham — is pulling the strings as political director of Jews for Racial and Economic Justice. Her group even rolled out a “Jews for Zohran” campaign back in January, giving Mamdani a built-in shield against claims of antisemitism, according to The Post.

The terrifying thing is that Mamdani will follow through on these demands. He’s never softened his radical stance on Israel. He refuses to acknowledge Israel as a Jewish state, and won’t condemn the slogan “globalize the intifada,” which calls for Israel’s destruction.

“I am young. I am Muslim. I am a democratic socialist,” he declared during his victory speech. “And most damning of all, I refuse to apologize for any of this.”

Brooklyn Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (R) called him “Comrade Zohran,” and predicts he’ll be little more than a “radical DSA puppet,” saying, “It was always obvious that he would carry the will of the most radical among us to the highest seat of power in our city. Now we will see what happens when the insane run the asylum.”

New York City is teetering on the edge of becoming a hostile place for Jewish residents and anyone who supports Israel under Zohran Mamdani. Frankly, it’s hard to argue that it hasn’t already. The DSA’s leaked demands aren’t mere policy ideas — they’re a roadmap for discrimination, designed to empower antisemites and put the city’s Jewish community squarely in the crosshairs. The real question isn’t if Mamdani will push this agenda — it’s how fast.

