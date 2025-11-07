Sen. Kennedy Explains Why Democrats Won’t End Shutdown Anytime Soon

Matt Margolis | 11:08 AM on November 07, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Everyone is wondering how much longer the Democrats are going to drag out this shutdown, and despite recent reports that we were close to an end, frankly, it’s not looking good. In fact, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) told Fox News viewers not to expect relief anytime soon. Speaking on "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday evening, Kennedy made it clear that Democrats appear intent on keeping the government closed while Senate Republicans scramble to find a way forward.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) suggested earlier this week that the shutdown would wrap up quickly after the elections.

"I think it's likely to open Wednesday or Thursday of this week. The Democrats will wait until after Election Day because they think a shutdown is good for energizing the crazies in their party. But I think it will either be late this week or early next week," he predicted. 

If anything, Democratic resistance has hardened following the party's election victories earlier this week. Rather than seeing those wins as a reason to compromise, Democrats have apparently decided their electoral success gives them leverage to keep squeezing the public.

“I watched this weekend where some of my colleagues said, ‘We’ll be out of the shutdown by Thursday, by Friday.’ They were very confident. So I entered the week optimistic, and some of my Republican colleagues are meeting with the Democrats,” Kennedy said. “In fact, most members of the Senate are running around like ants in a sugar bowl, like a bunch of headless chickens. But in my opinion, we’re nowhere near getting out of this shutdown.”

ICYMI: Something Doesn’t Add Up in New Jersey’s Election Results — and Pollsters Know It

Despite repeated efforts to reopen federal operations, Kennedy said negotiations have gone nowhere, and he expects the stalemate to stretch at least another 10 days and maybe weeks.

“I think we’re going to be shut down at least 10 more days, maybe two weeks, maybe longer than that. And I don’t know what else to do. I’ve voted 14 times to open up government. They’ve voted 14 times to keep it closed down,” Kennedy said. “And all they ever do is talk and stamp their little feet and keep government shut down and blame us.”

Republicans keep offering deals, Democrats keep blocking them, and federal workers continue going without paychecks while essential services teeter on the brink.

The claims about moderate Democrats breaking ranks turned out to be another false hope. Kennedy said he was told at lunch on Thursday that there would be a vote on Friday and that so-called moderate Democrats had come together and would finally support efforts to reopen the government. Kennedy made clear he does not believe them.

“The Democrats, supposedly, we were told today at lunch, that we’re going to have a vote tomorrow, and that the so-called moderate Democrats have come together and they’re going to support us. I think they’re still stamping their little feet,” Kennedy told host Laura Ingraham. “I don’t believe they will support us. And I’ve never believed any of this stuff. Around here, it’s not what you say, it’s what you do that shows what you believe, and everything else is just cottage cheese.”

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and polls are now showing Americans are increasingly blaming the Democrats for this mess.

Read more by Matt Margolis

