Bill and Hillary Clinton Skip Testifying on the Epstein Case. What Are They Hiding?

What are the Clintons hiding?

Bill and Hillary Clinton were supposed to sit down with the House Oversight Committee and answer some long-overdue questions about their connections to Jeffrey Epstein. Funny thing, though — they didn't show up.

And now nobody seems to know when they will.

Hillary was supposed to testify on Oct. 9. She skipped it. Bill was set to testify on Oct. 14. That got postponed, too. The committee says it's working with the Clintons' attorney to accommodate their schedules, which is a polite way of saying the power couple is stalling.

These depositions are part of a much larger inquiry into how the federal government fumbled the Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell cases. House Oversight Chairman James Comer issued subpoenas back in early August, demanding answers about potential lapses at the Justice Department.

“Everybody in America wants to know what went on in Epstein Island, and we’ve all heard reports that Bill Clinton was a frequent visitor there, so he’s a prime suspect to be deposed by the House Oversight Committee,” Comer said back in August.

Comer called this the most challenging subpoena he's ever issued, which says something, given his track record. What makes it even more interesting is that Democrats actually voted with Republicans to support it. That doesn't happen every day.

Bill Clinton has admitted to flying on Epstein's private jet multiple times, claiming it was all Clinton Foundation business. There are flight logs, photographs, and plenty of documented connections. Maxwell herself told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche that Bill was her friend, not Epstein's, and insisted he never visited the island. That's a curious distinction to make, and it raises more questions than it answers. Reports suggest he flew on that plane far more often than he's publicly acknowledged.

Hillary's ties to Epstein are less direct but still troubling. Epstein made donations to the White House Historical Association during Bill's presidency. Maxwell attended Chelsea Clinton's wedding in 2010. Those aren't casual acquaintances. Those are the kinds of connections that suggest a much closer relationship than the Clintons have ever been willing to admit.

All of that makes their stalling seem a bit suspicious to me.

So far, nobody is accusing the Clintons of criminal wrongdoing here. That's not what this is about. What the committee wants is clarity about how much time the Democrat power couple spent with Epstein and Maxwell, what they knew about Epstein's conduct, and why they maintained those relationships for as long as they did.

Those are fair questions, and the public deserves honest answers.

The American people have been asking these questions for years, and they're not going away just because the Clintons find the timing inconvenient. The subpoenas are still active, so the depositions will happen eventually. But every delay, every rescheduling, every negotiation with their attorney just makes it look like they have something to hide.

In the end, the Clintons have a choice: show up and tell the truth, or keep postponing and let everyone draw their own conclusions.

Right now, they seem to be choosing the latter.

