The Left’s Disinformation Campaign About Charlie Kirk’s Killer Fails to Gain Traction

The aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination has been unfortunately predictable. From the very beginning, the left attempted to push the idea that the shooter may have been a supporter of Kirk or a member of the political right. And sadly, their efforts have been somewhat successful.

Some on the left have even claimed that the shooter, Tyler Robinson, was a Groyper. On Monday, Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) appeared on CNN to promote the Groyper theory.

“I'd heard different things about his ideology,” Subramanyam claimed. “He wasn't a registered Democrat or a Republican. He may have been a Groyper, which is a follower of Nick Fuentes, who's on the right.”

It’s completely false, of course, and thankfully, one left-leaning outlet, Axios, is admitting that the political left’s effort to link the shooter to the Groypers is a “baseless theory.”

Online searches for the Groypers spiked as critics eagerly tried to create a connection between suspected shooter Tyler Robinson and that movement. Anonymous even told its millions of followers that Robinson was “speculated to be a Groyper based on his memes and rhetoric.” But it quickly became apparent that this claim was built on sand. According to law enforcement, Robinson’s motivation is more directly tied to personal animus: his romantic involvement with a transgender roommate and resentment toward Kirk’s outspoken criticism of transgender ideology. Investigators believe that this motive, and not loyalty to Nick Fuentes, played a central role in his decision to kill Kirk.

None of that, of course, has stopped the left from keeping the spotlight on the Groypers. They seized on the fact that Robinson once dressed as the “Squatting Slav” meme for Halloween and used gamer-inspired engravings on bullet casings — including one referencing the antifascist anthem “Bella Ciao” — as supposed signs of alt-right extremism. Online activists cherry-picked these details while ignoring more damaging ones. For example, people who knew Robinson personally described him as uninterested in Trump and hostile to Kirk. As PJ Media has previously reported, investigators have confirmed that Robinson subscribed to leftist ideology.

The truth is, this knee-jerk blame game has become standard practice for the left. After every high-profile act of violence, they immediately jump at the chance to pin it on their political adversaries. But in this case, the left saw an opportunity: If they could link Robinson to the Groypers, they could morph Kirk’s assassination into yet another indictment of “right-wing extremism.” They don’t care that all of the evidence points in the opposite direction. This wasn’t the work of a Groyper trying to advance Christian nationalism. The signs point to a deeply disturbed young man consumed with resentment toward Kirk’s uncompromising rejection of gender ideology. Let’s not even try to pretend that isn’t indicative of being on the left.

But facts play a distant second when narrative power is at stake. For leftists, the death of Charlie Kirk was a problem for their preferred narrative, and so they put a ton of energy into a disinformation campaign about the shooter, his motives, and his alliances. Instead of confronting what really drove Robinson to violence, they are more interested in blaming Kirk’s death on the very movement he spent years fighting against. And that tells you everything about the game the left is playing.

