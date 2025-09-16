New Poll Exposes the Left's Incoherence on Political Violence

The tragic shooting death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk has once again thrown political violence in America into the spotlight, revealing sharp divides in how different groups perceive and, alarmingly, condone it. Democrats and their allies in the media are trying desperately to push the narrative that political violence is largely coming from the right, even as they are the most likely group to support it in principle.

A recent YouGov poll shows that a striking 87% of Americans acknowledge political violence as a serious problem; 59% see it as a very big problem. But when you peel back the layers, the lines of concern look disturbingly partisan and generational.

Older Americans and Republicans tend to express more intense worry about political violence, with 69% of those aged 65 and up and 67% of Republicans labeling it a very big problem. Younger Americans under 30 and Democrats, on the other hand, are somewhat less alarmed; only half the younger group and 58% of Democrats share that level of concern. This isn’t just a passing mood, either; older Americans have consistently voiced greater apprehension about political violence since 2022.

This polarization extends to how Americans feel about the death of public figures they oppose. Most (77%) say it is unacceptable to feel joy over such deaths, yet 16% of liberals admit to doing so, compared to just 4% of conservatives. Younger Americans are twice as likely as their elders to find such feelings acceptable, though most still disapprove. This isn’t just a matter of political bitterness; it’s tied to an erosion of basic empathy and decency.

When asked whether political violence can ever be justified, a reassuring majority (72%) say no. But younger people and very liberal Americans show more openness to the idea, with 19% of under-30s and 25% of very liberals believing that sometimes violence might be necessary.

At least they are minorities in their own camps.

In stark contrast, the vast majority (65%) across all groups agree that violence is more acceptable in self-defense than for advancing political agendas.

Crucially, when it comes to which side poses a bigger threat, 33% say right-wing violence is the bigger issue, and 31% point to left-wing violence — essentially equal. Of course, what you think largely depends on which side you’re on. Liberals overwhelmingly blame the right (75% vs. 4%), while conservatives overwhelmingly blame the left (73% vs. 6%).

The numbers reveal a stunning irony: the left is far more likely to justify political violence, yet it never stops accusing the right of being the real danger. Polling shows liberals — especially the younger and “very liberal” cohorts — are multiple times more willing than conservatives to excuse violence against political opponents. Despite this, Democrats and their media allies relentlessly push the narrative that Republicans are the ones stoking violence.

This is more than hypocrisy; it’s a dangerous lie. By deflecting blame onto the right, the left not only ignores its own problem but risks normalizing the very violence it claims to oppose. Unless Americans confront this reality and reject political violence outright, no matter which side commits it, the nation will remain on a path toward greater instability. The future of our country depends on recognizing that political differences are never worth a life, and that preserving civil society requires honesty about where the real threat lies.

