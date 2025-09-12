BREAKING: Suspect in Charlie Kirk Assassination Identified

President Trump revealed on Fox & Friends Friday morning that the assassin of Charlie Kirk is now in custody — and that it was “someone very close” to him who ultimately turned him in.

Advertisement

“With a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody,” he said. “Everyone did a great job. We worked with the local police, the governor. Everybody did a great job.”

“Essentially, somebody who was very close to him turned him in," Trump added. "And that happens when you have some of those good shots. Somebody is going to say—whether it's a parent or whatever, I'd rather not say."

Trump also hinted that the father was involved in law enforcement.

.@POTUS: "Essentially, somebody that was very close to him turned him in." https://t.co/JB9H7yTs5C pic.twitter.com/TMCwKbfH2m — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 12, 2025

A source told the Associated Press that the suspect is a 22-year-old Utah resident identified as Tyler Robinson. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity, citing restrictions on discussing an active investigation.

Utah authorities held a late-night press conference Thursday on the hunt for Charlie Kirk’s assassin, during which they released new surveillance footage and enhanced images of the suspect fleeing the rooftop sniper’s nest.

Related: ‘We Have Him’: Trump Says Suspect in Charlie Kirk Assassination ‘In Custody’

Surveillance footage showed Robinson wearing a t-shirt, a backpack, Converse shoes, and a hat marked with a triangle logo. Officials also confirmed they had recovered the murder weapon and tracked the suspect’s movements after the shooting. Gov. Spencer Cox stressed the importance of public cooperation, saying law enforcement “cannot do our job without the public’s help.”

Advertisement

Sources told CNN that Robinson admitted the murder to his father. According to the Daily Mail, the father serves in the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect’s father quickly alerted authorities and made sure his son was secured until police arrived.

The New York Times reported that the suspect was taken into custody around 11pm local time in southern Utah on Thursday night. The alleged shooter lived in a $600,000 six-bedroom home in Washington, Utah - around 260 miles south of where the carnage unfolded in Orem. Little is known of Robinson at this time, and officials have not yet released a motive to the shooting. Authorities said at a press conference on Thursday night that Robinson will face the death penalty if convicted of the assassination. Investigators previously revealed that ammunition found in a weapon discovered near to the scene had been engraved with transgender and antifascist ideology. Robinson's arrest comes after a manhunt for the suspect stretched to over a day and a half, with officials previously offering a reward of $100,000 for information leading to his capture. Surveillance footage had been released showing a figure on top of a roof leaping from a building and sprinting into a nearby neighborhood after Kirk was shot from around 200 yards away.

Advertisement

“Well, I hope he’s going to be found guilty — I would imagine — and I hope he gets the death penalty," Trump said of the suspect. "What he did — Charlie Kirk was the finest person, and he didn’t deserve this.”

"I HOPE HE GETS THE DEATH PENALTY": President Trump tells @foxandfriends that he hopes Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin will get the death penalty. pic.twitter.com/brwI7zgzfR — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 12, 2025

This tragic assassination proves that conservative voices are under attack like never before. While the mainstream media tries to downplay political violence against our side, PJ Media refuses to stay silent. We’re the ones fighting back against their narrative control and exposing the stories they won’t tell. Join PJ Media VIP today with promo code FIGHT for 60% off and access the exclusive content that challenges their lies. Support fearless conservative journalism that puts America First.