Trump Admin Weighs Gun Ban for Trans-Identifying Individuals

The Trump administration is reportedly weighing a move that's guaranteed to send the left into absolute hysteria: blocking transgender-identifying individuals from purchasing firearms. This comes after yet another deadly school shooting, this time at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, where a transgender shooter killed two children and wounded several others.

According to DOJ sources, the department is "reviewing ways to ensure that mentally ill individuals suffering from gender dysphoria are unable to obtain firearms while they are unstable and unwell." That's going to ruffle some feathers, but let's be honest—it's a conversation we should have been having years ago.

The shooter in this latest tragedy was Robert "Robin" Westman, a trans-identifying individual who targeted innocent children in a house of worship. This happened just two years after another trans-identifying shooter, Audrey Hale, unleashed carnage on Christian school children in Nashville. The pattern is becoming impossible to ignore, despite the media's best efforts to look the other way.

According to a spokesman, Attorney General Pam Bondi's Justice Department is "actively considering a range of options to prevent mentally unstable individuals from committing acts of violence, especially at schools." While Democrats typically have never seen a gun ban they don’t like, this approach treats gender dysphoria as what it actually is: a mental disorder characterized by "the sense of unease that a man or woman may feel if he or she thinks that their biological sex is mismatched with their so-called gender identity." Therefore, I suspect they will be heavily against this effort.

“Democrats have called for common sense gun laws for a long time,” the DOJ source told The Daily Wire. “This seems pretty common sense to me.”

According to the report, critics are already screaming that transgender identification is irrelevant to school shootings and that even discussing it "puts trans-identifying people in danger and should be off limits." That's rich. Two children are dead, but we're supposed to worry about hurting feelings by acknowledging reality.

What makes this particularly infuriating is how we got here. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz had previously signed legislation making Minnesota a "trans refuge" and promised to "protect those seeking gender-affirming care." Catholic and independent school leaders had begged Walz for help in preventing these shootings, but security funding never materialized. Instead, he focused on making his state a sanctuary for experimental medical procedures on confused kids.

Last month, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ordered an investigation last month into whether the drugs Westman was taking during his transition might have played "a role" in his violence. "Some of the SSRI drugs and some other psychiatric drugs might be contributing to violence," he warned.

Finally, someone's asking the right questions instead of tiptoeing around politically correct nonsense.

If the Trump administration moves forward with blocking firearms from those suffering from gender dysphoria, the left will predictably lose its mind, but that doesn’t change the fact that it could save lives. Washington has a duty to face reality instead of pandering to the trans cult. The simple truth is that mental instability and guns don’t mix, and no amount of shouting about “inclusivity” changes that. For once, the focus needs to be on protecting children, not protecting a dangerous ideology.

