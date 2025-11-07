Tariffs and the Supreme Court: Should Conservatives Hope Donald Trump LOSES?

Donald Trump loves bragging about the stock market — and for good reason: As of this writing, the S&P 500 has closed at 37(!) record highs during his second term.

It’s such a remarkable, jaw-dropping achievement that something utterly unfathomable occurred: CNN actually said something nice about President Trump!

(Of course, CNN being CNN, they framed it as a surprise. But still.)

The headline said it all: “Trump’s undeniable stock market victory that no one saw coming.”

One year after President Donald Trump’s reelection, the US stock market continues to notch record highs. The S&P 500 has gained 19.6% over the past 12 months, boosted by strong corporate earnings and investors’ enthusiasm about artificial intelligence. Stocks have been remarkably adaptable, defying concerns about a resurgence in global trade tensions and bouts of intense volatility. To Trump, the market’s gains are a vindication of his policies. The president on October 28 touted stocks’ record highs during a visit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. “Their stock market today and our stock market today hit an all-time high,” Trump said. “That means we’re doing something right.”

The CNN story was so complimentary, Karoline Leavitt even retweeted it:

Chances are, if the Trump administration loses its Supreme Court fight over tariffs, the S&P 500 will instantly hit record-high #38. According to the consensus of judicial reporters and legal experts, Trump’s lawyers had a rocky round of Supreme Court questioning this week — and that alone triggered another banner day for investors:

ABC News published a report called "Stocks close higher after Trump tariffs encounter skeptical Supreme Court:"

Stocks closed higher on Wednesday after some conservative justices on the Supreme Court voiced skepticism about the lawfulness of President Donald Trump's steepest tariffs, raising the possibility the policies could be struck down. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 225 points, or 0.4%, while the S&P 500 jumped 0.3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 0.6%.

CNBC had a similar takeaway, in a story titled “Dow closes up 200 points after Supreme Court probes Trump tariff argument, AMD sparks AI rebound”:

U.S. equities rose on Wednesday as the Supreme Court’s tough questions about President Donald Trump’s tariffs raised hopes that some of the duties may be rolled back. […] Investors were paying attention to the Supreme Court hearing Wednesday regarding President Donald Trump’s tariffs. At issue is whether the president had the authority to impose such duties under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA. The high court’s justices focused their questions on the legality of the sweeping tariffs, with both conservative and liberal members asking Solicitor General D. John Sauer about the Trump administration’s justification.

At one point, during the Supreme Court’s questioning, Justice Gorsuch asked the president’s attorneys, “Could the president impose a 50% tariff on gas-powered cars and autoparts to deal with the unusual and extraordinary threat from abroad of climate change?”

[Solicitor General John] Sauer admitted that he probably could, though he added that Trump would not because he rejects the “hoax” of climate change. “I think that has to be the logic of your view,” Gorsuch said sharply.

Pro-MAGA conservatives should consider the far-reaching implications of Sauer’s argument: Eventually, the Democrats will return to the White House.

And given the wares of today’s Democratic Party, he/she/it won’t be a moderate.

Since 1952, there’s only been one instance — the Reagan-Bush years in ’80, ’84, and ’88 — where the same party won three presidential elections in a row. If the past is prologue, it’s overwhelmingly probable that the Dems will win the presidency at least once in either 2028 or 2032.

This is America: No single party rules forever.

And when they win, the Dems will inherit an office with near-limitless power to declare emergencies, set tariffs, and drive “immoral” industries into bankruptcy.

So, imagine there’s a President Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her Secretary of State, Zohran Mamdani. Even if they lacked the votes in Congress, under the Trump legal precedent, they could:

Kill the gas-powered car/airline industry with draconian tariffs on parts and equipment.

Kill the firearm industry (to protect the children, of course) with ridiculous tariffs on guns, ammo, and essential equipment.

Kill the electric car industry, smartphone industry, and computer industry with heavy tariffs on the rare earth metals required for batteries.

To protect the environment (and adorable animals), tariff the hell out of chicken, beef, and meats. (“Meat is murder.”)

To prevent deforestation, tariff the hell out of crops, fruits, grains, and lumber. (Bye-bye, housing market.)

Kill the AI industry, since it wastes water — which is bad for the environment.

Threaten other countries with the imposition of sky-high tariffs, unless they cede to woke/DEI/LGBTQ requirements.

Heavy tariffs on anything tied to “automation” — to protect the workers, of course.

Ostracize “bad” American allies (cough, Israel, cough) by threatening tariffs not just on them, but on everyone who trades with them. Heck, any country that “supported” Trump deserves to be punished!

Reward “good” countries — like Cuba, Nicaragua, Gaza/West Bank/Palestinian territories, Iran, and Venezuela — with sweetheart import/export laws.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

President Trump’s use of tariffs wasn’t a one-off, but a key component in a much larger (and far more ambitious) economic strategy: Negotiating pro-American trade deals, rebuilding the domestic industrial base, and solving the “affordability crisis” with an influx of new, higher-paying jobs.

Although Trump has hinted that tariffs could replace the income tax, it’s difficult to see how the math would work — especially if his economic strategy succeeds in growing American industries, thus lowering the demand for foreign products.

Fewer net imports mean fewer net tariffs.

But it’s clear that tariffs, along with the unpredictability of fluctuating rates, are a drag on the U.S. economy. They’re spiking costs and wrecking long-term business planning.

That’s why investors are so excited about ‘em being declared unconstitutional.

As impressive as Trump’s economic track record is, it’s not because of his tariff policy. The opposite is true: It’s in spite of his tariff policy!

(And it also really shows how detrimental the Biden-era regulations, rules, and pro-inflationary monetary policies were.)

Political pundits are in the business of offering easy-to-digest explanations to complex questions. No matter what happens in the news, there’s always a political pundit ready to race in front of a camera and tell you “What really happened.”

After the Democrats won every meaningful race in the 2025 elections, there’s been no shortage of explanations: Some pundits blame the government shutdown. Others blame historical tides.

Most on the left, of course, blame EVERYTHING on Donald Trump.

But the most likely explanation is the economy: For all the progress we’ve made, too many American voters are still feeling the sting of higher prices. They don’t believe the economy is working for them… yet.

And if they still feel that way one year from now, the Democrats WILL crush the GOP in the 2026 midterms — winning control of the House, launching new rounds of impeachment hearings, harassing the Trump White House with slews of subpoenas, and grinding the MAGA legislative agenda to a halt. I guarantee it.

Which means, the best way to prevent a Democratic takeover is to jumpstart the economy ASAP.

And that’s exactly what would happen if the Supreme Court declared Trump’s tariffs unconstitutional. The stock market would soar even higher; inflation would drop; groceries and essentials would be cheaper; and the American people would suddenly have more purchasing power.

Then, President Trump could pivot to other strategies for rebuilding the U.S. manufacturing base, such as generous tax breaks for the creation of new facilities, warehouses, and industrial plants.

There’s more than one way to skin a cat.

And the newly-negotiated trade deals could be codified by the GOP majority in the House and Senate, making ‘em permanent.

That would be the ultimate win-win: Trump used tariffs to negotiate better trade deals, which greatly benefited American industries. Then, just in time for the 2026 midterms, the tariffs are declared unconstitutional — thus removing the final pair of handcuffs on the U.S. economy.

Best of all, it would prevent the next president, whether it’s AOC, Gavin Newsom, or anyone else, from exploiting Trump’s tariff precedent.

You gotta admit, it’s a brilliant plan!

So brilliant, in fact, I wonder if it was intentional.

