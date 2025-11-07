Scott Jennings Exposed Nancy Pelosi’s Real Legacy in One Devastating Dig

Scott Jennings delivered an epic mic-drop moment on CNN’s The Arena Thursday night, turning what began as a polite discussion about Nancy Pelosi’s legacy into a brutal, hilarious smackdown.

Advertisement

Host Kasie Hunt teed up the conversation by asking how Republicans view Pelosi. “Obviously, the president… they have their sort of animosity,” she said, noting that while Pelosi angered many on Capitol Hill, some Republicans had “grudging respect” for her political skills.

Jennings didn’t disagree — but he wasn’t about to let the conversation end with flattery. “Oh, yeah,” he said. “There were people who respected her legislative ability. I mean, she was the boss of her conference.”

But Jennings quickly pivoted from political respect to a not-so-subtle dig at her corrupt stock trading. With a sly grin, he pointed out the real reason many on the right would remember Pelosi: her uncanny stock-trading record. “It’s not often that someone can become a titan of both Washington and Wall Street,” he said. “Republicans will remember her as one of the most successful and prolific day traders. She beat the S&P 500 by 559% in her stock portfolio. She’s worth a lot of money. She did an amazing job.”

Recommended: Something Doesn’t Add Up in New Jersey’s Election Results — and Pollsters Know It

Advertisement

The sarcasm hit hard — and everyone knew it. Jennings was referencing years of scrutiny over Pelosi’s suspiciously well-timed stock trades, which consistently outperformed the market and fueled accusations that she and her husband used insider information from her position to build their fortune. Jennings’ “amazing job” line was a phenomenal dig disguised as praise.

He continued, mock-lamenting her political exit: “So, what a blow for the financial houses today on Wall Street. I’m sure they’re mourning.”

Fellow panelist Xochitl Hinojosa tried to deflect, joking that Jennings was doing “opposition research.” Hunt, amused but slightly stunned, called it a classic Jennings moment. “I’m beginning to view what you just did there as like the Scott Jennings on TV,” she said.

Of course, Jennings wasn’t finished. With perfect timing, he dropped one final zinger that instantly became the line of the night — maybe the week. “I want Trump to put her in charge of the Social Security Administration,” he said. “We could all retire in six months if we let this lady manage our portfolios.”

Advertisement

💡IDEA: President Trump should hire Nancy Pelosi in retirement to manage Americans' stock market portfolios. She beat the S&P 500 by 559%.



We could all be retired in 6 months! pic.twitter.com/rpPkf55dC3 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 7, 2025

Naturally, Hunt promptly sought to move the conversation along to something else, because there's really no way to defend Pelosi's corrupt stock trading practices or how she's gotten away with it for so long. Even among Democrats, Pelosi’s trading history has long been a sore spot, fueling the perception that Washington’s elites play by a different set of rules while ordinary Americans struggle to keep up. Jennings’ commentary cleverly lampooned Pelosi’s success while exposing the corruption that defines modern Democratic leadership.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and polls are now showing Americans are increasingly blaming the Democrats for this mess.

Help us expose the truth—sign up with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership. This deal ends when the Schumer Shutdown is over, so take advantage now!