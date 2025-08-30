Fact-Checkers Destroy Dems’ Inflation Blame Game

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s recent Labor Day ad campaign blaming House Republicans for inflation and soaring prices is a textbook example of political smoke and mirrors. These ads, aimed specifically at men aged 18 to 44, attempt to pin the rising cost of burgers, beer, and other cookout essentials squarely on GOP lawmakers.

“Labor Day is supposed to be a time to celebrate the contributions of the American worker and to relax with neighbors and families over a grill enjoying burgers and beer,” DCCC Spokesperson Viet Shelton said in a statement. “But House Republicans are ruining everyone’s cookouts by making the trip to the grocery store more expensive. The DCCC is going to make sure voters know House Republicans are responsible.”

There’s just a few problems.

For one thing, the campaign is riddled with misleading elements so glaring that even typically sympathetic fact-checkers have debunked it.

The DCCC told us it started its comparison in mid-2022, when Democrats had control of both houses of Congress and the White House, to show how prices have changed with Republicans now having the trifecta of power. Republicans won control of the House in 2022, but the new legislators didn’t take office until January 2023. Regardless of the starting point, it’s hard to see how House Republicans are to blame for the price of beef right now. Tariffs, particularly on imports from Brazil, could cause beef prices to continue to go up, but the factors influencing the cost now began a few years ago.

This deceptive tactic isn’t new. Lawmakers have long thrived on the blame game, pointing fingers at the other party whenever prices rise. Around the holidays, it cranks into overdrive, with each side insisting the other is responsible for soaring Thanksgiving turkey costs or expensive Christmas shopping. Democrats are betting that most Americans won’t dig into the details, hoping confusion will shield their strategy. The problem for them is that Americans know the truth: today’s sky-high prices aren’t the fault of Trump or the GOP—they’re the result of four long years of Bidenflation.

Only last month, the Democratic National Committee posted a chart on social media meant to indict “Trump’s America” for soaring grocery prices. The backlash was swift and brutal, as the graph actually highlighted how prices spiked dramatically during Biden’s time in office, while remaining more stable during Trump’s presidency.

Democrats really are this stupid. pic.twitter.com/SlkAQ1ol2K — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) July 25, 2025

The embarrassing post was quickly deleted after conservative commentators and everyday users exposed the glaring disconnect between the DNC’s narrative and reality.

The broader truth is that since Trump took office, liberal elites have desperately tried to pin inflation and economic hardship on him, despite their own party’s control during the worst price surges. At a moment when Americans genuinely seek relief from four long years of unchecked inflation, Democrats’ refusal to face facts and instead scapegoat Republicans reveals how out of touch they are.

They prioritize posturing over policy challenges, blaming “the other guy” in hopes voters won’t notice the glaring details beneath the surface, which not even their fact-checking allies could ignore.

