CNN Panel Goes Nuts After Jennings Declares Men Can't Get Pregnant

The politicization of science has spiraled completely out of control. From climate alarmism to gender ideology, there’s no shortage of reasons to question the so-called “experts.” That reality was on full display this week on CNN’s Newsnight. Host Abby Phillip played a clip of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. discussing the poor state of children’s health today — a moment the leftist panelists gleefully mocked. But the real fireworks came when Republican strategist Scott Jennings, badly outnumbered, cut through the noise. Things turned explosive the moment he stated the obvious: any scientist who claims men can get pregnant has zero credibility.

That one statement sent host Abby Phillip and her panelists into hysterics.

“You realize that you’re accepting some politicization of science but not others, right?” Jennings interjected.

“What's the politicization of science that's been accepted?” asked Pernell.

Jennings cut to the chase: “Can men get pregnant or not?”

That simple question was enough to throw the CNN panel into chaos.

Jennings continued, “If you're in the CDC and you believe that, I'm saying … you're not a very credible person.”

Phillip immediately tried to shut him down. “That has absolutely nothing to do with the conversation we are having,” she insisted. Dr. Chris Pernell, a guest on the panel, piled on, claiming Jennings’ point was “imbecilic” and accusing him of fueling misinformation and even violence.

Yes, violence.

“When we focus on imbecilic things such as that, that’s why people are then subject to misinformation and disinformation, and they resort to violence, Scott,” Pernell said, bizarrely pointing to a recent shooting at CDC headquarters.

Jennings wasn’t taking it. “There’s attacks on ICE agents every day. Who’s responsible for that? You seem to reject the idea that violence is being incited before. Now you’re blaming this for violence? You just cherrypick these things,” he shot back.

ICYMI: NOW Are We Allowed to Talk About It?

It was the perfect response. The left wants to claim that “words are violence” when it suits their narrative, but when leftist mobs attack federal agents on the streets, suddenly there’s no connection between rhetoric and violence. Jennings called out the double standard, and CNN’s panel couldn’t handle it.

Phillip tried to pivot back to vaccines, saying what matters to families is whether they know what immunizations their children should get. Jennings agreed on vaccines — but he refused to budge on the credibility point. “Oh, I think it does matter because it tells me what kind of person he is,” he said of scientists who parrot gender ideology.

S.E. Cupp was also on the panel, and despite being a so-called conservative, she jumped on Jennings, accusing him of derailing the conversation. But Jennings hit the nail on the head: “Some scientists are allowed to politicize things and some aren’t. And it depends on your politics.”

Exactly. That’s the game the left plays with science. When a government scientist pushes their ideology — whether it’s mask mandates, climate hysteria, or men giving birth — it’s treated as sacred truth. But when conservatives point out the obvious, suddenly that’s “politicizing science.”

The media can whine all they want, but Jennings exposed the rot at the core of our institutions. If public health officials are pushing woke nonsense about men getting pregnant, people are right to question their credibility. Science isn’t supposed to be about feelings or political correctness. It’s supposed to be about facts.

And the fact is, men cannot get pregnant.

Jennings refused to play along with CNN’s game, and he didn’t back down even as the entire panel tried to shout him into silence. For that, he deserves credit. Leftists can huff and puff about “misinformation,” but what really destroys trust in science is their insistence on forcing woke ideology into it.

And until someone on their side admits that, Jennings will keep looking like the only adult in the room.

