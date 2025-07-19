I Bet You Will Believe What Zohran Mamdani Said About Private Property

Socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is once again being haunted by his own words—this time, a resurfaced video shows the far-left New York City mayoral hopeful openly musing about abolishing private property. Yes, really. The same guy running to oversee one of the world’s largest real estate markets thinks private ownership is a problem. It’s yet another reminder that Mamdani isn’t just a radical in theory—he says the quiet part out loud.

"My platform is that every single person should have housing, and I think faced with these two options, the system has hundreds of thousands of people unhoused, right? For what?" Mamdani says in the clip. "If there was any system that could guarantee each person housing, whether you call it the abolition of private property or you call it, you know, just a statewide housing guarantee, it is preferable to what is going on right now."

Zohran Mamdani: I'd prefer if we abolished private property. pic.twitter.com/fR1vrJneol — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 17, 2025

When casually floated the idea of abolishing private property as a solution to homelessness, he probably didn't expect the tsunami of backlash that would follow. But here we are, watching yet another radical leftist politician get caught red-handed expressing his true beliefs about fundamentally transforming America.

What's particularly telling is how Mamdani tried to brush off the inevitable criticism as mere "gotcha games." This is the standard playbook for progressives caught expressing their actual agenda: dismiss legitimate concerns as political theater while claiming moral superiority. "People try and play like gotcha games about these kinds of things, and it's like, look, I care more about whether somebody has a home," he said, as if wanting to preserve fundamental property rights somehow makes you heartless.

The reality is that this wasn't a gotcha moment—it was a mask-off revelation. When politicians start floating the "abolition of private property," they're not offering nuanced policy solutions. They're advocating for the complete restructuring of our economic system along Marxist lines.

Republican lawmakers weren't having any of Mamdani's gaslighting. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.), whose own mother fled communist Cuba, cut straight to the heart of the matter, telling Fox News Digital, "He claims to be a socialist, whether it's wanting to abolish private property or wanting to seize the means of production, these are communist ideas right out of the playbook of Karl Marx." Coming from someone with personal family experience under communist rule, these aren't just political talking points—they're warnings based on lived experience.

But perhaps Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-N.Y.) captured the absurdity best when he pointed out that, "Families are fleeing the City and our State because of high costs, crime, and broken leadership — not because there’s too much freedom. New York City has to decide: do they want a mayor who believes in safety and prosperity, or a communist who wants to seize your home?" This perfectly encapsulates the backwards thinking plaguing progressive politics today.

The broader implications here go beyond one mayoral race. Mamdani represents the increasingly emboldened socialist wing of the Democratic Party that's no longer bothering to hide its contempt for American institutions. When politicians start casually discussing the abolition of private property—a concept so fundamental to American liberty that it's enshrined in our Constitution—we're witnessing the normalization of truly radical ideas.

New Yorkers deserve to know exactly what they're voting for. This isn't about housing policy or compassionate governance—it's about whether one of America's greatest cities will elect someone whose vision aligns more with Karl Marx than the Founding Fathers. The choice couldn't be clearer, and the stakes couldn't be higher.

They're not hiding it anymore—abolishing private property is now being openly championed.