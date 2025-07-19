Apple Learned NOTHING From the Bud Light Fiasco

While most of corporate America watched Anheuser-Busch’s stock nosedive and its consumer base revolt in the wake of the Bud Light–Dylan Mulvaney debacle, Apple TV+ appears to have taken away the exact opposite lesson. Instead of recognizing the fallout as a clear warning about the perils of tone-deaf corporate activism, Apple doubled down—casting the dude in the dress who can’t seem to go away in a cameo role in its period drama “The Buccaneers.”

And naturally, the media gushed.

“Before Lizzy’s wedding on The Buccaneers, the bride-to-be was treated to a visit from Dylan Mulvaney,” reports Us Magazine. “During the Wednesday, July 16, episode of the hit Apple TV+ series, Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag) received advice from a character played by Mulvaney, 28.”

“Don’t do it. Don’t take this heavenly man off the market,” Mulvaney said in reference to Lizzy’s fiancé, Hector (Jacob Ifan). “How is it fair on the rest of us if you get this face? If this is the face you get to see from morning until night your whole life?” Lizzy’s upcoming nuptials to Hector appeared too good to be true amid her growing feelings for Theo (Guy Remmers). The situation is even more complicated with Theo being married to Nan (Kristine Froseth), who is still in love with Guy (Matthew Broome). According to the official episode synopsis, the Buccaneers “prepare for Lizzy’s wedding day” and “Nan returns to face the music as things get more complicated.” The historical drama, which premiered in 2023, is based on an unfinished novel of the same name by Edith Wharton. The Buccaneers follows wealthy American women and their experiences in London high society as they deal with culture clashes, differing approaches to tradition, friendship and love.

The parallels to the Bud Light disaster aren’t subtle. In 2023, Bud Light partnered with Mulvaney, a man who gained a major following on Instagram by pretending to be a woman. The partnership resulted in major blowback by Bud Light consumers, and demand for the product got so low the product literally had to be given away for free. The ill-advised partnership cost Anheuser-Busch billions in market share, and Bud Light lost its status as America’s favorite beer.

Rather than learn from this very public failure, Apple doubled down making a 21st-century political statement in the middle of a 19th-century setting.

The result is jarring. Though I haven’t been able to find clips of cameo online, I did find this vomit-inducing video of Mulvaney on set and in costume, doing his usual fake girl schtick. And you do get to see some rehearsal footage of his cringey performance as a man pretending to be a girl portraying a woman on the series:

Dylan Mulvaney posts behind the scenes video from his appearance in Apple TV period drama ‘Buccaneers.’



The historical drama follows wealthy American women living in London high society. pic.twitter.com/16B225tYWD — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 18, 2025

Apple chose to repeat Bud Light’s mistake—confusing left-wing social media noise for mainstream approval. It’s amazing to me that they didn’t know better.

How many billion-dollar lessons do these corporations need before they wake up to what's happening across America? Apple's tone-deaf decision proves the disconnect between Hollywood elites and real Americans has never been wider.