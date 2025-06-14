‘Protestors’ Breach Barriers at US Capitol. Isn’t That Insurrection?????

Matt Margolis | 9:39 AM on June 14, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On Friday, a group of far-left protesters—many of them self-described veterans—stormed the U.S. Capitol Grounds in what they laughably called a “staged sit-in.” But they didn’t just sit. Roughly 60 agitators blew through police barriers and charged toward the Capitol steps, pushing over barricades and crossing into restricted territory, in a scene that bore all the trademarks of what Democrats once labeled “a threat to democracy.”

According to local news outlet 7News, the group had just wrapped up a protest in front of the Supreme Court and was supposedly heading toward the Capitol to “take photos.” But the moment Capitol Police reinforced barriers, the activists made their move, toppling a bike rack and sprinting straight toward the Rotunda steps—clearly not the actions of peaceful tourists.

Cameras captured the chaos as officers tried to contain the breach. Protesters clashed with police, one woman was pushed down the steps, and several individuals were detained after blatantly ignoring lawful orders. And yet, we’re supposed to believe this was all just innocent civil disobedience.

ICYMI: SAVAGE: Did You Catch Trump’s Epic Response to Israel’s Strike on Iran?

The demonstrators, holding signs such as “Veterans say military off our streets” and “Money for people, not parades,” clearly timed the stunt to protest a planned military parade. But let’s not kid ourselves—this was never about parades. It was about optics. It was about hijacking public space for a political tantrum. It was about provoking police for viral clips and feigning victimhood.

Remember: if these people had worn red hats and carried Gadsden flags, Democrats and the media would already be demanding prison time and Congressional hearings. Instead, this display of coordinated lawlessness is treated as if it were a harmless photo op.

This wasn’t peaceful protest—it was premeditated trespassing, and it’s time we stop pretending there’s a moral distinction between this kind of organized chaos and the events of Jan. 6. The only difference is who the perpetrators voted for.

Something tells me this is just the beginning. Remember, the so-called “No Kings” protests are planned for this weekend, and if you’re wondering what exactly they’re protesting, you’re not alone. The irony, of course, is completely lost on them. They’re protesting the rise of a so-called “dictator,” and yet here they are—freely organizing mass demonstrations, plastering signs, shouting slogans, and mugging for cameras. If Trump were really the “king” they claim he is, these protests wouldn’t be happening. They’d be silenced before they ever left their drum circles.

But that’s the left in a nutshell: detached from reality, addicted to fantasy, and always looking for a narrative to prop up their nonstop victimhood complex. It’s never about facts. It’s about feeling oppressed, even when nothing’s actually oppressing them.

The “No Kings” movement is just the latest installment in the left’s theater of delusion—loud, hollow, and completely untethered from the real world. I just wonder how many insurrections will take place. But don’t worry, these are the good insurrections.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to tips@mattmargolis.com

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: CIVIL RIGHTS DOMESTIC TERRORISM JANUARY 6 LAW AND ORDER MILITARY RIOTS

