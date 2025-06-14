‘Protestors’ Breach Barriers at US Capitol. Isn’t That Insurrection?????

On Friday, a group of far-left protesters—many of them self-described veterans—stormed the U.S. Capitol Grounds in what they laughably called a “staged sit-in.” But they didn’t just sit. Roughly 60 agitators blew through police barriers and charged toward the Capitol steps, pushing over barricades and crossing into restricted territory, in a scene that bore all the trademarks of what Democrats once labeled “a threat to democracy.”

Advertisement

According to local news outlet 7News, the group had just wrapped up a protest in front of the Supreme Court and was supposedly heading toward the Capitol to “take photos.” But the moment Capitol Police reinforced barriers, the activists made their move, toppling a bike rack and sprinting straight toward the Rotunda steps—clearly not the actions of peaceful tourists.

🚨NEW — Police barricades BREACHED outside of the Capitol building ahead of the military parade tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/sR6ToAjrBm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 14, 2025

Cameras captured the chaos as officers tried to contain the breach. Protesters clashed with police, one woman was pushed down the steps, and several individuals were detained after blatantly ignoring lawful orders. And yet, we’re supposed to believe this was all just innocent civil disobedience.

ICYMI: SAVAGE: Did You Catch Trump’s Epic Response to Israel’s Strike on Iran?

The demonstrators, holding signs such as “Veterans say military off our streets” and “Money for people, not parades,” clearly timed the stunt to protest a planned military parade. But let’s not kid ourselves—this was never about parades. It was about optics. It was about hijacking public space for a political tantrum. It was about provoking police for viral clips and feigning victimhood.

Advertisement

🚨 JUST IN: It’s FAFO night at the U.S. Capitol! ADDITIONAL protestors arrested because they were trying to sit on the Capitol steps all night to protest the military parade tomorrow.



pic.twitter.com/E2P3KGokUL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 14, 2025

Remember: if these people had worn red hats and carried Gadsden flags, Democrats and the media would already be demanding prison time and Congressional hearings. Instead, this display of coordinated lawlessness is treated as if it were a harmless photo op.

This wasn’t peaceful protest—it was premeditated trespassing, and it’s time we stop pretending there’s a moral distinction between this kind of organized chaos and the events of Jan. 6. The only difference is who the perpetrators voted for.

Something tells me this is just the beginning. Remember, the so-called “No Kings” protests are planned for this weekend, and if you’re wondering what exactly they’re protesting, you’re not alone. The irony, of course, is completely lost on them. They’re protesting the rise of a so-called “dictator,” and yet here they are—freely organizing mass demonstrations, plastering signs, shouting slogans, and mugging for cameras. If Trump were really the “king” they claim he is, these protests wouldn’t be happening. They’d be silenced before they ever left their drum circles.

Advertisement

But that’s the left in a nutshell: detached from reality, addicted to fantasy, and always looking for a narrative to prop up their nonstop victimhood complex. It’s never about facts. It’s about feeling oppressed, even when nothing’s actually oppressing them.

The “No Kings” movement is just the latest installment in the left’s theater of delusion—loud, hollow, and completely untethered from the real world. I just wonder how many insurrections will take place. But don’t worry, these are the good insurrections.

The double standards are glaring, and the fight for reality is ongoing. Don't be left in the dark. A PJ Media VIP membership gives you access to the insights and analysis the mainstream media won't touch. Get 74% off with code POTUS47 and help us expose the truth they want to hide.