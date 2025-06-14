Two Minnesota Lawmakers Shot, One Just Voted Against Free Healthcare for Illegals

Two Minnesota state lawmakers and their spouses were shot in their homes early Saturday morning by a deranged gunman who reportedly posed as a police officer—and remains at large, according to multiple reports.

Melissa Hortman, the former DFL Speaker of the Minnesota House, was shot inside her Brooklyn Park residence. Roughly eight miles away, state Sen. John Hoffman, also a member of the Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party, was similarly targeted at his home in Champlin, law enforcement sources told 5 Eyewitness News.

A statewide manhunt is underway for the suspect.

The New York Post has more:

The violence unfolded around 2 a.m. in John Hoffman’s home, BNO News reported. He and an unidentified woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect then moved on to Melissa Hortman’s home, according to the outlet. The extent of the injuries was not immediately known. Cops have yet to confirm the names of the victims, but Zach Lindstrom, Mayor of nearby Mounds View, identified Hoffman and Hortman as the targets. “I’m just learning of the events that took place last night due to getting a safety alert for elected officials. I never thought we’d be here. My prayers are with the Hortman and Hoffman families,” Linstrom wrote on X.

Though it is unclear why these two were targeted, Hortman was one of four Democrats who voted with Republicans to end taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants under MinnesotaCare.

In the end, all House Republicans voted for the bill, with Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, casting the 68th vote. Although she said as recently as last Friday that she did not agree with the measure, she can say she was true to her word and stuck to the deal made with Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring. Her vote also gave all present DFL House members cover to vote against a bill that was anathema to the party’s base but ultimately necessary to secure movement in other budget areas.

Many "No Kings" protests are set to take place nationwide on Saturday. According to reports, millions of participants are expected to rally in approximately 2,000 locations to oppose baseless claims of authoritarianism by the Trump administration. It is not clear if these shootings are connected to the protests.

Gov. Tim Walz issued a statement on X:

I’ve been briefed this morning on an ongoing situation involving targeted shootings in Champlin and Brooklyn Park.



The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement are on the scene. We will share more information soon. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 14, 2025

I’ve activated the State Emergency Operations Center.



Local law enforcement in Champlin and Brooklyn Park have the full resources of the State of Minnesota behind them.



We are monitoring the situation closely and will share more information soon. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 14, 2025

More on this story as it develops...

