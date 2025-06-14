Leftists Are Rioting in Los Angeles—Again

On Saturday, after the Minnesota shootings, Democrats were in rare form: condemning political violence. This sudden epiphany that violence is bad came after they spent the previous week embracing it on the streets of Los Angeles.

But don't be fooled by their rhetoric. The same mobs they cheered on are back in the streets, stoking more unrest.

And just like that, the No Kings protest in Los Angeles becomes a riot. pic.twitter.com/Pk9bTzNGLi — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 15, 2025

And don't expect Democrats to blame the rioters. Something tells me they still plan to call them "peaceful protesters."

You touch an LAPD horse you are goin down. pic.twitter.com/wS7PKSEvcy — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) June 14, 2025

According to the LAPD, mobs took to the streets armed with rocks, bricks, bottles, and anything else they could throw, wreaking havoc across multiple neighborhoods. Authorities issued dispersal orders, but as expected, the situation spiraled into full-blown anarchy.

A DISPERSAL ORDER has been issued at Alameda South of Aliso North of Temple.



A DISPERSAL ORDER has been issued on Los Angeles St between Aliso and Temple.



People in the crowd are throwing rocks, bricks, bottles and other objects.



Less lethal has been approved. Less lethal… — LAPD Central Division (@LAPDCentral) June 14, 2025

BREAKING: riot underway in Los Angelespic.twitter.com/USkd2Ly7Td — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) June 14, 2025

Things got so out of hand that authorities had to deploy reinforcements, a moment caught in a chaotic — and now viral — MSNBC segment that showed rioters attacking police horses in broad daylight.

🚨 WTF? Left-wingers ATTACK law enforcement horses in Los Angeles.



It's getting VIOLENT already. Everyone started running.



START THE ARRESTS.pic.twitter.com/3swYaLyq4B — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 14, 2025

Fittingly, it all happened on "No Kings Day," the left's latest anti-Trump tantrum, complete with a tired lineup of unhinged activists still clinging to their victimhood and pretending they represent some righteous cause.

And here's some telling footage of Marines protecting a federal building from rioters. Just think for a moment: If the National Guard and Marines hadn't been deployed, what do you think these violent agitators would've done?

🚨 While our U.S. Army is being celebrated in Washington, DC, our U.S. Marines guarding a federal building are being harassed by rioters in Los Angeles.pic.twitter.com/oa8n872xsw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 14, 2025

Do you think these people heard about what happened in Minnesota and thought, "We've gotta tone this down?" No, they doubled down. Tripled down. They got angrier, more violent. More destructive. Why? Because that's the language they speak.

Democrats aren't serious about stopping political violence — never have been, never will be. Let's not kid ourselves for even a second. They don't want to lower the temperature or pull the country back from the brink. They thrive on division, fuel the flames with reckless rhetoric, and then pretend to be shocked when violence erupts. The truth is, they're not just bystanders; they're the chief architects of the political chaos tearing this country apart.

