WATCH: Tom Homan Destroys The Left-Wing Narrative About ICE Raids and the LA Riots

As violent anti-ICE riots rage across Los Angeles, White House Border Czar Tom Homan joined Chris Cuomo on his show on NewsNation Monday night to set the record straight — and defend the Trump administration’s response to the escalating chaos. Homan, known for his no-nonsense approach to immigration enforcement, made it clear the riots aren’t about justice or civil rights. They’re about lawlessness, and President Trump is right to crack down.

Homan pushed back hard on media narratives suggesting the administration is threatening to arrest California Gov. Gavin Newsom. “No, this has been blown so far out of proportion,” Homan said. He explained the confusion began after an NBC reporter twisted his words. During a conversation about rioters interfering with ICE operations, Homan acknowledged that anyone who crosses the line into criminal conduct should be held accountable, including elected officials.

“There is no threat to arrest Governor Newsom,” Homan clarified, “but the statement was made just like anybody else — if he crosses that line of impeding ICE enforcement efforts… that’s a crime. We would ask the Attorney General to seek prosecution.”

Homan emphasized that his message has always been consistent. “No one’s above the law,” he said, “not even the Governor of California.”

As for the suggestion that ICE is targeting innocent people and breaking up communities? Nonsense, according to Homan. The recent wave of arrests in Los Angeles was part of a high-level criminal investigation, not random enforcement.

“It’s just a false narrative,” Homan said bluntly. “I went to LA Wednesday night to kick off a surge operation. The first location involved criminal search warrants for money laundering, tax evasion, and customs fraud. This company brought in over $87 million worth of goods and dodged $17 million in tariff taxes.” He noted that some of the laundered money was traced to Mexican and Colombian cartels.

In addition to arresting 40 illegal workers tied to the operation, ICE teams captured a Vietnamese national wanted for double murder, multiple child sex predators, a convicted rapist, and an individual charged with repeated domestic violence. But you wouldn’t know that from watching the legacy media.

“When the protestors showed up, they had no clue what the operation was even about,” Homan said. “They just assumed it was another ICE raid. And instead of calming things down, Mayor Karen Bass told LAPD to stand down — even as agents were surrounded and prevented from leaving the scene safely.”

That, Homan said, created a public safety crisis that forced President Trump to act decisively. “After two days of the violence, President Trump made the right move. He called in the National Guard to protect government property, government officers, and public safety. And I applaud him for it.”

As for the rioters themselves, Homan insisted they’re welcome to speak out but not to engage in violence or sabotage federal law enforcement.

“Protest — that’s your First Amendment right. Show your signs, yell, scream, give your opinion about ICE operations,” Homan said. “But keep it peaceful.”

Of course, some on the left claim that it’s not what is being done but how it's being done. Homan wasn’t buying that argument, either, and said that if people don’t like our immigration laws being enforced, then they should be protesting Congress, not ICE.

“I don't think we're going too far,” he said. “I think men and women at ICE are acting very professionally, and they're out there enforcing laws enacted by Congress. If you don't like what ICE does — I tell this to people all the time — if they don't like what ICE does, then protest Congress, because ICE simply enforces the laws enacted by Congress.”

He had sharp words for those smearing ICE officers as “terrorists” and “racists.”

“I want to remind everybody: the ICE officers — they’re not terrorists. They’re not racists. They’re mothers and fathers, too. They see terrible things every day, and they’re out there enforcing laws passed by Congress. If you don’t like what ICE does, go protest Congress.”

Despite the backlash, Homan made it clear the administration won’t be slowing down enforcement efforts.

“We’ve got over 100 teams out there today. We’ll have 100 more tomorrow. We’re going to do this every day across this nation,” he said. “You can protest, but don’t put your hands on an ICE officer. Don’t throw Molotov cocktails. Don’t destroy property the taxpayers paid for.”

In the end, Homan issued a simple plea: “There’s a method to get your message out — just do it legally.”

"I don't think we're going too far. I think men and women at ICE are acting very professionally, and they're out there enforcing laws enacted by Congress.” —Tom Homan on @NewsNation pic.twitter.com/dVPwMh0dEs — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) June 10, 2025

Editor's Note: President Trump isn't going to allow lawlessness to reign in America. We will not have a repeat of 2020's "Summer of Love."

