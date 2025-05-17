Trump Just Made a Huge Move on Tariffs

President Donald Trump demonstrated once again why he's the master of the art of the deal. During his trip to the Middle East, Trump made it clear that countries dragging their feet on trade negotiations are about to face the music. So far, the trade negotiations are going well, and the economic apocalypse that Democrats claimed was going to happen hasn’t. It's nothing new for Democrats to be wrong, and while they’re still harboring delusions that Trump is going to kill the economy, his latest move is likely to send them into a tailspin.

Trump isn't playing around. With over 150 countries clamoring to make deals with the United States, the president announced that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will be sending letters to these nations in the coming weeks, essentially telling them that tariffs might rise again soon.

“We have, at the same time, 150 countries that want to make a deal, but you're not able to see that many countries," Trump said in Abu Dhabi on Friday. "So at a certain point, over the next two to three weeks, I think Scott and Howard will be sending letters out, essentially telling people — we'll be very fair — but we'll be telling people what they'll be paying to do business in the United States."

CNN has more.

Trump on April 9 paused his massive so-called reciprocal tariffs, which he announced on what he called “Liberation Day” on April 2. The reprieve was supposed to be for 90 days, to allow countries to negotiate with the administration. Trump officials have said around 100 countries have offered to negotiate deals, setting a tremendously difficult task before US trade negotiators to race against the clock to make new commitments. Without those negotiated deals, Trump could impose reciprocal tariffs – some of which are as high as 50%. The tariffs aren’t technically reciprocal, and many smaller countries with large trade gaps with the United States would end up with significant tariff burdens. “I guess you could say they could appeal it, but for the most part I think we’re going to be very fair, but it’s not possible to meet the number of people that want to see us,” Trump said.

And the results are already rolling in. The United Kingdom, showing remarkable foresight, quickly secured a deal that limits its tariffs to just 10%, the first formal agreement since Trump's "Liberation Day" announcement in early April. That's what happens when you negotiate in good faith with the Trump administration.

But perhaps the most significant development is happening with China. The communist regime, which initially tried to play hardball, is now singing a different tune. According to Trump, they "wanted to make that deal very badly." Both nations have temporarily suspended tariffs that had reached a staggering 100%, with a 90-day window to hammer out a permanent agreement.

This is exactly why the American people elected Trump to a second term. He understands that the only way to fix decades of terrible trade deals is to negotiate from a position of strength. The administration's approach is that countries should either come to the table ready to deal fairly or face the consequences.

The liberal media might wring its hands about trade wars, but Trump is proving once again that his approach works. With 150 countries practically begging to negotiate, it's obvious who holds the cards. As these next few weeks unfold, we're about to see which nations understand the new reality of trading with America and which ones need to learn the hard way.

That's what real leadership looks like.

