Trump Ruthlessly Destroys Jasmine Crockett's Phony Facade

President Donald Trump delivered an epic takedown of Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) during his interview with Glenn Beck, and honestly, it's about time someone called out her ridiculous act.

Advertisement

During the interview, Trump ripped into the Democratic Party’s latest struggles, highlighting both their disastrous policies and their chaotic leadership situation, and even called Crockett out.

“It’s just so bad. Their policy is so bad,” Trump said, shaking his head. “You know, they’re great at cheating, and they’re great at certain things, but they are so bad on policy, they’re so far off.”

Trump pointed out the absurdity of the Democrats clinging to the same losing strategies that already cost them a major election defeat. “When I watched them trying to prosecute the same things that just lost an election in a landslide on, and they’re still going through the same things. It’s just crazy,” he said. “And they don’t know who their leaders are.”

Turning to the party’s emerging figures, Trump singled out Crockett.

“They have a new one, Crockett. Have you seen Crockett? Have you ever seen her talk? This is going to be their leader?” he asked incredulously.

Beck joked that he hoped Crockett would be the next Democratic presidential candidate, to which Trump responded with a mix of amusement and concern.

Advertisement

“Well, we can hope in one way,” Trump said, “but in another way, it’s pretty demeaning. It’s demeaning to our country. You don’t see anybody out there.”

Trump on Jasmine Crockett becoming the new face of the Democrat Party: "They don't know who their leaders are. They have a new one, Crockett. Have you ever seen her talk? This is going to be their leader?"



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ezhx2UPz4A — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 25, 2025

Crockett, who's been desperately trying to become the new face of the Democratic Party, has been making waves with her constant media appearances, faux pas, and controversies. In recent weeks, she has openly called for violence as part of the #TeslaTakedown movement, suggested someone physically assault Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and publicly mocked Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) for his wheelchair use during a Human Rights Campaign event. Crockett referred to Abbott as “Governor Hot Wheels” and called him a “hot-a** mess,” a crude jab at a man who has been paralyzed since an accident in 1984.

Recommended: I Can't Believe Jasmine Crockett Admitted This



Advertisement

It wouldn’t surprise me if the left cried racism over Trump's criticism of Crockett's speaking style because that’s what the left does. But this has nothing to do with race; it’s about authenticity, something Crockett tossed aside when she decided to play a character instead of being herself.

A quick look at her background makes that obvious. She not only grew up wealthy but also attended the most expensive private school in St. Louis before moving on to Rhodes College in Memphis. There’s absolutely nothing in her upbringing that explains her constant butchering of basic grammar — it’s pure theater. She’s playing a role.

Not many Republicans would have the guts to call her out. But Trump certainly has the guts.

Get exclusive access to uncensored coverage of political showdowns and insider analysis you won't find anywhere else. Join PJ Media VIP today using code FIGHT for 60% off and support real journalism that exposes the left's theatrical politics.