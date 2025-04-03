I Can't Believe Jasmine Crockett Admitted This

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), who has been making a fool out of herself pretty much on a daily basis lately, made a stunning admission that probably doesn’t shock anyone but still explains a lot.

During a committee meeting on Wednesday, she revealed, without even the slightest sense of shame, that she got her first legal job solely because of her race, not her experience or ability.

According to Wikipedia, Crockett graduated with a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center in 2006 and was a member of the National Bar Association and the Dallas Black Criminal Bar Association. After passing the bar exam in 2006, she worked as a public defender in Bowie County before founding a law firm that handled car accident lawsuits and took on pro bono cases for Black Lives Matter activists.

"When I first became a public defender, I had no criminal defense experience,” Crockett admitted Wednesday. “And I walked in, and I told my boss Charlie, I said, 'Listen, you should hire me.' He said, 'Why?' I said, 'Because I'm black.' Charlie looked at me like I was crazy.”

HAHAHAHAHA. Rep. Jasmine Crockett just admitted that she was a DEI hire.



Oh Charlie, I’d love to have a few words with you.

Seriously, though, her string of gaffes, inappropriate comments, and complete lack of professionalism makes perfect sense, now doesn’t it?

Just look at her track record. As we’ve reported here at PJ Media, she is a loose cannon and an embarrassment to the House of Representatives and even the Democratic Party, which I’m sure would love for her to shut up.

In recent weeks, she has openly endorsed violence within the #TeslaTakedown movement and even called for someone to physically assault Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Additionally, at a Human Rights Campaign event, she mocked Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) with a crude insult referencing his use of a wheelchair.

“We in these hot-a** Texas streets, honey, you all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there. Come on now,” she said. “And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot-a** mess, honey.”

Abbott has been paralyzed and uses a wheelchair after a 1984 accident.

With these inflammatory remarks, Crockett’s unchecked rhetoric has prompted the GOP to take action, leading one of her House colleagues to introduce a resolution to censure her.

This is what happens when you prioritize diversity quotas over merit. You get representatives who can't represent, leaders who can't lead, and Democrats who spend more time playing identity politics than serving their constituents. Crockett's admission isn't just an indictment of her career — it's an exposé of the entire Democratic philosophy of placing race above results.

This is the modern Democratic Party's end game: unqualified activists failing upward while actual competence takes a backseat to checking diversity boxes. Crockett's not just admitting to benefiting from this system — she's proudly bragging about it. And that tells you everything you need to know about both her and the party she represents.

